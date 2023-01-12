George Foreman among Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame inductees

Today the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), announced the twenty (24) Honorees selected for Induction into its Hall of Fame: the 7th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend will be held Friday September 29th, through Sunday October 1st, 2023, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

2023 INDUCTION CLASS:

FIGHTERS: George Foreman, Shannon Briggs, David Tua, Pinklon Thomas, Tracy Harris Patterson, Doug Dewitt, Darroll Wilson, Shamone Alvarez and Jamillia Lawrence.

CONTRIBUTORS: Arnold Robbins {Trainer & Manager}, Matt Howard {Advisor}, Joe Hand Sr.{Promoter}, Lee Samuels {Public Relations} Rudy Battle{Referee}, Benyj Esteves Jr.{Referee} and Joseph Santoliquito{Media}

POSTHUMOUSLY: Buster Drayton {Fighter} and Marty Feldman{Trainer & Manager}

PIONEERS: Horace M. Leeds {Fighter}, Joe Miller {Promoter}, Rocky Castellani {Fighter/ Official}, “KO” Becky O’Niell {Manager}, Willie O’Niell {Trainer} and Frankie Polo {Fighter}

“We are extremely excited about this newest class of inductees selected for the “2023” Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, and very much looking forward to honoring this esteemed group of individuals who have helped make Atlantic City a recognized boxing Mecca known around the world.” – Ray McCline, ACBHOF President & Founder

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Awards & Induction Weekend will offer boxing enthusiasts a weekend full of excellent programming, including a VIP cocktail reception, meet & greets with the legends, and a fight fan experience that features spectacular artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia. The highlight of the weekend is our Induction red-carpet ceremony which takes place in an award-show atmosphere.

“We are excited to host the 7th annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Awards and Induction Weekend,” said Mike Woodside, Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing Services at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “This impressive group of inductees has strong ties to Atlantic City, including George Foreman who fought his last professional fight here at Etess Arena against fellow inductee Shannon Briggs.”

“So many historic fights were in Atlantic City. I’m very proud to be inducted into the A. C. Boxing Hall of Fame.” – George Foreman

“Atlantic City is where I started my humble boxing career. Atlantic City showed me love and will always have a place in my heart. I’m honored to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2023 Class.” – David Tua

A special thanks to our partners, sponsors and supporters: Mayor Marty Small Sr., City of Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Boardwalk Resorts, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Atlantic City Sports Commission, Sparbar Ltd, Expressions Graphic Designs, Icons of Boxing Memorabilia, Adams Boxing, Sampson Boxing, WBC, IBF, Fight Night Apparel, CM 3D Crystal’s, Chris Guzman Gloves and Patrick Killian Arts.