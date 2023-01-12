Rain or shine, Eddie Hearn is the WBA’s Promoter of the Year

Eddie Hearn has again been named the WBA Promoter of the Year in what WBN believes is an undefeated run by the Matchroom boss.

According to the WBA, Matchroom Boxing’s standards in events don’t drop as no other promoter from around the world has ever been able to knock Hearn off his perch.

World Boxing News is not sure when the Award got introduced by the World Boxing Association. However, there’s only one winner if you look through their record books.

Hearn picked up the gong in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. WBN is pretty sure the Essex man would have taken home the 2019 nod too.

WBA Promoter of the Year

Sending information about their reasoning, the WBA explained its actions in naming the DAZN promoter as its number one.

Eddie Hearn was named Promoter of the Year by the World Boxing Association (WBA) in its 2022 awards series.

Matchroom Boxing’s manager was deemed the most outstanding in this calendar due to his work on the world stage and the great fights he promoted.

Hearn took fights to many places worldwide. Among these, his usual markets, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, stand out.

But he also made great evenings in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Spain, and Italy, among other countries worldwide.

It’s a demonstration of the globalization of boxing and the interest it has around the world.

Another important point for Hearn was to bet on the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as the main event on April 30.

It was a very important fight. One of the best of the year made it clear that women are ready to take center stage and take advantage of every opportunity they are given.

Eddie Hearn

On Hearn’s influence in the sport, the WBA said: “The WBA congratulates Hearn for the great work done.

“Not only in 2022 but throughout his career as a promoter. In which he has become one of the most important and influential in the entire sport.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.