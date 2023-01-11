Sylvester Stallone predicts ‘a mauling’ in Rocky vs Rambo fight

Boxing icon Sylvester Stallone revealed how a fight would go down between boxing great Rocky Balboa and war veteran John Rambo in two combat codes.

The Hollywood star, who penned Rocky in 1976 and became a worldwide icon, is known for portraying both roles during the height of his fame.

Rocky and Rambo lasted four decades a piece, with the former continuing through the Creed spinoff series.

But who would win in a fight between former heavyweight champion Rocky “The Italian Stallion” and the most dangerous ‘Lone Wolf’ in the world in Rambo?

Sylvester Stallone on Rocky vs Rambo

Stallone broke it down.

“Even I would pay to see this one,” he stated. “If it’s two men meeting in the street and going at each other with no rules, I believe [I know what] the outcome would be.

“If the fighters remained upright [throwing punches], Rocky would prevail. His body punches and right hooks would eventually beat Rambo.

“If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail in a bloody, brutal fight to the end.”

Halfway through his envisioning of the battle, Stallone added: “Rethinking this scenario, I believe that upon initial contact, since they will not be in the rain but fighting outside, basically a street fight, that Rocky will land the first five or six blows.

“If that does not incapacitate Rambo, which I don’t think he will unless he’s caught clean, Rambo’s skill set will definitely be on full display.

“This means an incredibly vicious assault on the eyes, the throat, and every vulnerable part of the body. It will eventually lead to [Rocky] being pulled to the ground and most likely mauled.

“Then again, Rocky is incredibly resilient and pretty good on the ground too! That’s my opinion in this fictional world.

“The final result is neither man will ever be the same,” he concluded.

Who wins in a fight, Rocky or Rambo?

For years followers of the two franchises have argued over who would come out on top in Rocky vs Rambo. Furthermore, both men had to come through adversity on many occasions.

They’ve both been down and gotten back up to reach the pinnacle again. In addition, it’s a tough call for any avid fan of Stallone to pick anyone to get his hands raised.

Balboa had the heart and spirit of a champion. Rambo had the viciousness and callousness to do what was necessary to preserve himself.

In an ideal world, the pair would work together and keep any beef under wraps.

