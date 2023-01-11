Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris added to Eubank Jr vs Smith

Huge Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KOs) will face off against Czech Republic’s Jiri Surmaj (3-2, 2KOs) on the undercard of the domestic clash of the year between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena, Manchester.

For his last scheduled bout, Harris had to withdraw due to illness as he lay bedridden during fight week. However, he has experienced two back-to-back camps preparing for fights that unfortunately did not happen, and this is something that he believes has worked to his benefit as he continues to develop in the gym.

“Camp has been brilliant. I’ve been through multiple camps for fights that haven’t been able to materialise so I’m more than ready and I’m looking forward to it,” said Harris. “I’ve improved everything across the board between my last fight and now. My footwork, my boxing ability, my punch-power; I can’t wait to get out there and perform.”

“It’s a pleasure to be on such a big card, and I’m going to make sure I take full advantage of the opportunity to be a part of such an event by letting people know that the rise of Matty Harris is only going to gain more momentum. People will mention my performance once the night is done.”

The Big-hitting boxer is on the hunt for a third first-round KO win in a row when he takes on his powerful opponent over six rounds.

Harris put Mait Metsis down twice in the opening round, before ending proceedings in the first round of the fight in Newcastle on April 2 2022. The same destructive formula worked again two months later in Liverpool when Harris produced more magic by flattening Pawel Strykowski with a trademark poleaxing punch.

Standing in the way of the Coventry man’s hat-trick is Surmaj, the Czech Republican who has had an active 2022 claiming two stoppage wins and a split decision victory throughout the wins of last year. It will have to be more highlight-reel stuff from Harris as he looks to continue making statements and become the first man to stop Surmaj in the ring.

“I don’t know much about my opponent, but I’m confident in what I bring and believe the best version of me beats anyone. I foresee another knockout. A big knockout,” said Harris.

“I don’t care who’s next. I don’t need to call anyone out this early in my career. I’m continuing to fulfil my potential and the only way to the top is by going through anyone and everyone.”

