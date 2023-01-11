Don King confirms undercard for latest heavyweight PPV

Two championship fights are among the six undercard clashes that are part of “Let Freedom Ring! Clash of the Champions!” boxing spectacular presented by Don King Promotions at Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The world’s greatest boxing promoter has put together another super sensational card headlined by the WBA NABA Gold Heavyweight Championship as Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) of Dulac, LA set to defend his title against former WBC Heavyweight Champion Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV via Canada.

Tickets for the championship card are priced at $25, $50 and floor ringside are $100. VIP tables will be sold at $2,500. Tickets are available and can be purchased online.

The card will also be presented streaming live on donking.com.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the action will begin at 7 p.m.

Guidry is coming off a sensational performance against tough Dacarree Scott. Guidry won a tough battle with Scott and sent him to the canvas at 2:01 of the seventh round to claim the NABA Gold Heavyweight title on June 11, 2022 at Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

NABA Welterweight Champion Tre’Sean Wiggins (14-5-3, 8 KOs) of Newburgh, NY will defend his title against Nigel Fennel (13-1, 8 KOs) of San Diego.

Wiggins thrilled fans at his last defense of his title at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai as he knocked out Travis Castellon at 2:07 of the first round on June 11.

WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Champion Ian Green (16-2, 11 KOs) of Haledon, NJ will defend his title against undefeated Alexander Castro (11-0, 9 KOs) from Tulua, Columbia.

Like Wiggins, Green was impressive on June 11 at Miami Casino Jai-Alai in winning a unanimous 10-round decision over Anthony Lenk. This will be Castro’s first fight in the United States.

Ahmed Elbiali (18-1-2, 10 KOs) of Miami, FL via Cuba will take on an opponent to be named in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

Another Miami product out of Cuba, Neslan Machado will risk his 19-0 record with 8 KOs against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ in a 10-round featherweight attraction.

The first two bouts of the night will feature a super lightweight attraction between Raynel Mederos (7-0, 2 KOs) of Miami, Fl via Cuba against Nelson Morales (3-1) FROM Scranton, PA via the Dominican Republic.

The other bout is a light heavyweight attraction for six rounds.