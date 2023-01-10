‘Last every round’ – Zab Judah unleashes Undisputed Condoms

Former multi-weight titleholder Zab Judah is championing safe deeds by bringing out his line of Undisputed Condoms to the market.

Judah, who won three versions of the welterweight crown in 2005 and boasted a feud with Floyd Mayweather, is promoting “safe sex for champs” with his new line.

According to Undisputed Toys from Novelty Fast, Judah’s condoms are ‘coated with a special lubricant to help men last every round.”

Zab Judah condoms

They add: “Our ultra-thin premium condoms are made with quality grade latex that knocks down the risk of pregnancy or STIs.”

“Super” Judah is not the first boxer to enter a novelty market. Mike Tyson is currently making millions from his cannabis brand.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” even promotes ear-shaped gummies in homage to his chomping of Evander Holyfield’s lobe in 1997.

Judah is focusing his efforts on a pleasure market of a different kind. His condoms are now retailing at $7.50 per pack.

The venture coincides with Judah being inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in 2023.

A recent announcement confirmed Judah’s honor.

Hall of Fame

Living boxers heading into the NYSBHOF are Brooklyn’s two-division, six-time World Champion “Super” Zab Judah (44-10, 30 KOs), and Brooklyn’s 2-division World Champion (welterweight and light welterweight) Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs).

Also, Plainview’s World Super Lightweight Champion Kathy “Wildcat” Collins (14-2-4, 3 KOs). Troy welterweight Kevin “Mr. Excitement” Pompey (32-18-3, 12 KOs).

Brooklyn World Super Lightweight World title challenger Dmitry “Star of David” Salita (35-2-1, 18 KOs).

The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced its 22-member Class of 2023. The 11th NYSBHOF induction dinner, sponsored by Ring 8, will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), April 30, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Tickets are priced at $160.00 per adult, $60.00 for children (under 16), and include a complete brunch and cocktail hour upon entry, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, as well as a 7-course dinner (prime rib, fish, or poultry) and open bar throughout the event.

Tickets are available to purchase by contacting NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or [email protected]

