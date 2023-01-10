Romain Villa open to Rashidi Ellis rematch or Jaron Ennis next

Power-punching welterweight Roiman Villa, boxing’s newest breakout star after his thrilling come-from-behind victory over formerly unbeaten “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, says if the “disrespectful” Ellis would like another beating, he can get it in a rematch any time.

Fighting on the undercard of superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ ninth round knockout of featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia, and with the Showtime PPV cameras rolling live, the explosive Venezuelan Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) patiently waited for a tiring Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) to slow down and then took over in the second half of their fight last Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Villa lost the first five rounds on all three judges’ cards, then flipped the power switch to sweep the final four. Still down on two cards entering the final round, he dropped Ellis twice officially to secure an exciting majority decision in their IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator. One judge scored the fight 113-113 but was overruled by two 114-112 tallies in favor of Villa.

“He disrespected me,” that was his biggest mistake,” said a happy Villa, post-fight. “At the press conference, he was only talking about fighting Jaron Ennis next and ignoring me. That gave me extra power. God doesn’t like ugly.”

Villa and his legendary promoter Sampson Lewkowicz say that Villa is ready for anyone in the division next, but are more than happy to accommodate Ellis’ request for an immediate rematch.

“In one of my tweets before the fight, I said that a star would be born in this fight and I was right,” said Lewkowicz. “The plan worked perfectly. You can only get away for so long against an animal like Villa. And if Ellis wants to complain, he can have a rematch any time. Just ask. Villa will do it again, but this time it will be even quicker. If not, we are ready for Boots Ennis if he wants to fight.”

The victory adds to the momentum Villa generated in his US debut, and most recent bout before this one, by dropping the previously unbeaten Janelson Bocachica on his way to a unanimous decision in a September edition of SHOBOX: The New Generation.

“If he says he has doubts, we can do this again,” added Villa. “There’s nothing different he could do to change things and if he tries to surprise me and exchange punches, then I can go home earlier next time. I’ll put him to sleep.”