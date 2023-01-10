Oscar De La Hoya’s super-flexed ‘etched’ abs cause mass debate

Oscar De La Hoya’s immovable abdominal muscles continue to cause a stir after the Golden Boy boss put them on display.

During the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Pay Per View, De La Hoya addressed fans about the forthcoming clash with Ryan Garcia.

Oscar De La Hoya ab etching

Getting the date wrong for a proposed April 15 catchweight battle was the least of De La Hoya’s worries as the video went viral.

Constant comments about De La Hoya’s chiseled abs took flight. Some stated the former fighter had undergone ‘ab implant’ surgery.

Others suggested it could be ‘ab etching.’ That’s where the skin around the muscles is defined to keep a flexed look.

One commented that De La Hoya’s abs’ show no sign of naturally unflexing as he speaks’ – leading to only one conclusion.

At 49, De La Hoya has undoubtedly done something, right or wrong, to get shredded to the core. It’s as if he’s preparing to fight again as he did one year ago.

De La Hoya then had to call off the fight against Vitor Belfort, having contracted Covid. According to his updates, he spent a few days in the hospital and was at one point in a bad way.

The fact Belfort took part in a media workout a few days prior and was in absolutely tremendous beast mode probably had nothing to do with it.

Shortly afterward, De La Hoya called off any plans for a return. That’s despite wanting to fight Gennadiy Golovkin and even ex-student Canelo Alvarez.

Divorce

Since then, his divorce proceedings after six years of separation from his wife Millie Corretjer have gotten underway. De La Hoya seeks to end his marriage to the Puerto Rican singer and actress.

Speculation is rife that he wants to marry his girlfriend, Holly Sonders.

Citing irreconcilable differences, De La Hoya’s personal life keeps him in the tabloids.

With his 50th birthday approaching, though, De La Hoya is aesthetically in super shape. He can be proud of his physique.

Many ex-pros put on weight and get out of shape in retirement, but not the eleven-time world champion.

Debate

The debate about his abs, which is all over the internet – will, sadly for him – rage on. But there aren’t many boxers who would admit to going under the knife for that kind of procedure.

In addition, De La Hoya would have to keep any enhancements in for a few more years for everybody to know.

Judge for yourself.

