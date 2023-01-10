New Florida Hall of Famer Peter Kahn signs Yankiel Rivera

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed 2021 Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel ‘El Doctorito’ Rivera, (2-0, 2 KOs), to an exclusive, long-term managerial contract.

The native of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico has quickly impressed in the professional ranks winning his first two bouts in the flyweight division.

Said the excited Rivera upon the signing with the highly regarded Kahn, “When I was a little kid, I embarked on a beautiful journey. That journey took me all the way to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“After the Olympics, I started on my next journey. Only this time, I want my journey to take me to a World Championship. After meeting Peter Kahn, I knew he was the right person to take me to the elite level.

“I have received several offers from good, well intended entities. But I am convinced he is the manager I need to get where I want to get.

“I look forward to working closely with him and performing to the best of my capabilities along with fighting for my family and Puerto Rico”.

Rivera compiled an amateur record of 133-14 with 38 knockouts prior to turning professional.

In addition to participating at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics he also competed at the World Amateur Championships in Belgrade (2021) and Hamburg (2017) and is a seven-time Puerto Rican National Champion.

Both his professional fights have ended in knockouts, most recently a third-round stoppage of Ramon Velasquez on November 19, 2022 in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Stated Kahn, “It’s an honor to be representing Yankiel. He had a fantastic amateur career culminating in representing Puerto Rico at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“He’s in a very exciting division as a professional and has all of the tools necessary to become a world champion and a dominant force in his weight class. He has a great team behind him and I am looking forward to being a part of his journey.”

Rivera is also advised by Miguel Ortega, “For more than 25 years, Peter Kahn has been working successfully in different aspects of boxing. Peter knows this game in and out, and we are very happy to be working with him.

“As Yankiel’s legal advisor, I cannot think of a better manager to take him to where we all want him to be; at the top of his division. We cannot be happier with this signing, and we look forward to working with Peter every step of the way towards Yankiel becoming a world champion.”