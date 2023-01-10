Dennis Rodman’s friend had a lucky escape after Mike Tyson slap

Basketball legend Dennis Rodman told an incredible story about an encounter with Mike Tyson when partying with a friend on the Las Vegas strip.

Rodman revealed how he set up one of his party buddies to take a slap from Tyson as the pair enjoyed some downtime in Nevada years ago.

The basketball legend was appearing on Tyson’s “Hotboxin” Podcast to enlighten everyone on how the scenario went down.

Dennis Rodman story

The ex-Bulls guard said: “I have some stories about Mike. He probably won’t remember, but I used to see him all the time in Ceasers Palace.

“He loves a shop, and he would buy tigers, monkeys, and birds. Mike was like the black version of Seigfried and Roy,” he joked.

“We used to go to Vegas all the time and see Mike at his house so we would hang out.”

Delving into one specific shopping trip that could have ended a lot worse than it did, Rodman unleashed his tale.

“One day, we were out at the pool at the Mirage. I said ok, let’s go shopping at Caesars Palace.

Mike Tyson slap

“So we go around. I decide to go to Versace. I’m buying s*** for no reason, and they see Mike.

“They are like Mike Tyson is here. So they tell everybody to get out. It wasn’t for me because I was nobody. So it’s just me and Mike and a couple of other friends.

“One was this little white guy named Doug McAllister, so we there trying on suits. My friend had this great idea to go up to Mike, and he says, ‘Hey Mike, how you doin’?’

“Mike turns around, and my friend slaps him in the face, not hard but more lightly. Mike came straight to me and said, ‘Dennis, I love you to death, but I am gonna kill that motherf***er!’

“I was like. He’s drunk. He said, ‘ok, (but it) he ever do that s*** again, I’m going to f*** this motherf***er up. I was like, ‘be my guest, man, I don’t care.'”

At the end of Rodman’s story, Tyson interjected to state: “I am a peaceful man now.”

Back then, any version of Mike Tyson close to his fighting career would have been a wrecking machine waiting to happen. It’s a wonder there wasn’t any retaliation, no matter who wasted someone can get.

The guy is lucky. Talk about a death wish.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.