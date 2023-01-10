Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera returns Jan 27 on Hollywood Fight Night

Fast-rising super flyweight star and local fan favorite Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (1-0-1, 1 KOs), of Riverside, CA will return to action on Friday, January 27 in a scheduled four-rounder against debuting Victor Edward Hernandez Martin of Laguna Beach, CA on the next 360 Promotions / Hollywood Fight Nights event at the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club and live on UFC Fight Pass (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

The 21-year-old Barrera, a sparring partner of boxing legend Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, hits the ring following a hotly contested four-round majority draw against Isaac Anguiano on November 3, 2022.

“I wasn’t happy with my last performance, I have superior boxing skills but got caught up in a toe-to-toe war which while it was very crowd pleasing did not work completely to my advantage,” said Barrera.

“I’ve worked diligently in the gym the last two months and won’t be making the same mistake.”

Barrera is managed by Ray Chaparro who has guided former world champion Andrew Cancio in addition to former contender Daniel Franco. Prior to turning professional last year, Barrera compiled a sensational record of 64-5 as an amateur.

“Chucky is a world class talent who unfortunately got taken out of his game plan in his last fight,” said Chaparro.

“The judges were clearly scoring for the aggression from the opponent although we didn’t believe it was effective. We strongly believe Chucky is a future world champion and look forward to him putting on a great show for his huge fan base on January 27.”

The January 27 event is headlined by a scheduled ten-round Super Welterweight clash between defending WBC Continental Americas Champion Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (21-1, 21 KOs) of Vinitza, Ukraine and Top-Rated Challenger Nathaniel ‘Nate the Great’ Gallimore, (22-6-1, 17 KO), of Chicago, IL.

Limited number of remaining tickets priced at $200 (First Row), $150 (Second Row), $100 (Premium Reserved Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating) can be purchased online at 360Promotions.us. The Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m.