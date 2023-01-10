Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith finds a US TV home for Jan 21

DAZN Group, the leading global sports entertainment platform, today announces that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester.

The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan.

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) needs no introduction, son of legendary former world champion Chris Eubank, the 33-year-old has successfully carved out his own reputation in the sport and is seen as one of the leading middleweights in the world.

His latest fight in February 2022 saw an impressive shutout points win over Liam Williams at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in which he showed his class by knocking down the Welshman four times.

Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) heads into this mouth-watering clash in the form of his life following big wins over Jesse Vargas, Anthony Fowler and Roberto Garcia. The Liverpool man is determined to become a world champion for a second time and a statement win vs Eubank JR will kick off 2023 with a bang.

‘DAZN are always looking to deliver the best boxing schedule to our subscribers and we are proud to be showing this huge fight between two of Britain’s finest’ said Joe Markowski, CEO DAZN North America. ‘We are no strangers to Liam and Chris and know we have a potential blockbuster on our hands. In 2023, we are determined to work with as many promoters as we can in order to deliver the best fights for fight fans and with actions speaking louder than words we are excited to be working for the first time with BOXXER on this special event. Tune in live January 21st for a memorable night of British boxing’.

BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom said: “This is fantastic news. I am delighted that fight fans in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan will be able to watch this blockbuster event live and exclusively on DAZN. The card is stacked with massive fights from top to bottom. And the brewing animosity between bitter rivals, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will reach boiling point in what promises to be an unmissable main event in front of a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester.”

Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland, said: “It’s fantastic that this mega fight will now have a global audience on DAZN, it’s a fight that merits a global audience and the eyeballs of the world will be on Manchester come next Saturday.”

The show features a stacked undercard with Richard Riakporhe launching his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Głowacki and local lad Jack Massey stepping up to face former WBO world heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker.

Joining them on this blockbuster night of boxing will be Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo and further bouts involving Frazer Clarke, Matty Harris, Scott Forrest and Amine ‘The Beast’ Boucetta.