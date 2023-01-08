Jaron Ennis stays unbeaten, faces Errol Spence or Keith Thurman

Jaron Ennis will fight the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman after remaining undefeated in the co-main event of Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia.

The rising welterweight star, known as “Boots,” can boast a 30-0 C.V. with 27 knockouts following a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian.

His opponent dropped to 21-2, 11 K.O.s following the verdict. The victory earned Ennis the vacant interim IBF welterweight title to Spence’s full version.

After going 12 rounds for the first time in his career, Ennis won by three scores of 120-108.

Errol Spence or Keith Thurman

Next up for Ennis will be Spence or Thurman following the WBC’s decision to ratify a clash between the pair next.

The WBC wrote in their recent six-monthly title update: “The Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford fight didn’t materialize. Spence will fight WBC mandatory vs. Keith Thurman.”

This means nothing is cut and dried for Ennis, and he has to wait until Spence is recovered from another car accident. It could be months before he gets his shot.

Promoter Al Haymon will have to weigh whether Ennis will defend his new interim title in the meantime.

After his win, Ennis mentioned Spence as he declared himself pleased with his performance and Washington.

The Philadelphia native is one step closer to a world title opportunity on the back of dominating the cagey and evasive Chukhadzhian.

The Ukrainian showed deft footwork throughout the fight, never staying in the pocket long enough for Ennis to put combinations together while landing the occasional counter.

Overall, Chukhadzhian was out landed by a 203 to 97 margin, as Ennis also held advantages in accuracy [34% to 17%] and body shots [88 to 11].

This was Ennis’ first fight that went the distance since 2017.

Jaron Ennis

“I learned just to take my time and not to rush anything,” said Ennis. “I’m glad I went the twelve rounds.

“It felt great. I thought I was in the best shape. But I just needed to throw a little more punches. I should have got him out of there.

“He ran a lot. But hats off to him since many guys didn’t want to fight me. So shout out to him for coming here and taking this fight.”

“He had a different level of speed than I’m used to,” said Chukhadzhian. “I don’t make any excuses, though. I wish I could have done more to hurt him.”

Ennis remained patient through the championship rounds as he tried in vain to break down his backpedaling opponent before settling for the decision.

Ennis set his sights on unified IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion Spence with the interim title in tow.

“Everyone knows I want Spence,” said Ennis. “I’ll keep waiting until the time is right and Spence is ready to take the fight.”

