Gervonta Davis blinds opponent before scoring ninth-round victory

Multi-weight champion and Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis blinded Hector Luis Garcia, leaving no choice but to stop the fight in the ninth round.

“Tank” was slightly ahead in a competitive fight before Garcia’s team decided to halt the fight in the corner. In the end, the session didn’t get started as Davis took a 28th career triumph.

Before that, Davis was beginning to get to Garcia with his power. It seemed the end was inevitable before the final bell.

When discussing the final few minutes of the Washington world title contest, Davis spoke to Showtime.

Gervonta Davis

“I was a little surprised he didn’t come out. But I knew he was hurt bad,” said Davis. “but he’s a fighter. He didn’t want to show it. I knew he was hurt, though.

“But I wasn’t throwing a lot of shots in the beginning because I was trying to beat him mentally. I was trying to trick him with my hands and my eyes and things like that because he’s a tough fighter. I had to bait him.”

Garcia told the crowd that his blindness was frightening and hampered his ability to continue.

“When I got the shot to my head in the final round, that’s when I couldn’t see from my eye. I didn’t know where I was when he hit me with that shot,” said the lightweight contender.

Blinded

“My vision is back, but my head still hurts. I couldn’t see from my right eye. It was going well up until that point. I was picking my shots.”

The power possessed by Gervonta Davis is real. The win means only two opponents from those 28 have made it to the end of a bout with the Baltimore man.

Coming through, Garcia also represented Davis’ fifth successful defense of his WBA regular lightweight title. However, that belt is about to be disbanded by the WBA, who now recognize it’s irrelevant to the sport.

At the time of the stoppage, Davis was ahead on the cards. Some say it was a little wider than he should have been.

One of the judges saw him in control throughout. He led 79-73 on two cards and 78-74 on the third.

Davis can now concentrate on facing Ryan Garcia in a Las Vegas blockbuster, provided he avoids jail at a trial for a hit-and-run incident next month.

Premier Boxing Champions are already in the process of planning the massive catchweight event.

