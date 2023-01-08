Demetrius Andrade moves to 32-0, Brandun Lee hits 27-0

In the pay-per-view opener, unbeaten former two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) earned a shutout unanimous decision in his super middleweight as he dropped Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs) twice across the 10 rounds.

“I felt good, I can definitely tell the difference at the new weight,” said Andrade, who won by three scores of 100-88. “But the speed and combinations and using my IQ was the plan today and that’s what we did. The weight was different.”

Andrade, a former world champion at 154 and 160 pounds, leapt at Nicholson and connected with a left hand just moments after the opening bell, setting the tone for the action to follow. Andrade sent Nicholson to the canvas in round two with a combo to the head, although Nicholson claimed the knockdown should have been ruled a slip.

Nicholson nearly changed the tide early in round five as he appeared to connect with a body shot on Andrade that sent him to the canvas. However, referee Malik Waleed called the sequence a slip, before Andrade rose to his feet to win the round.

“The only way I can say I’m the best is by fighting the best,” said Andrade. “Everyone knows that Demond Nicholson is a dog. That’s why we took this fight. He took this fight because he knew I was coming up and he definitely has the animal in him. He showed it today.”

Andrade’s accuracy and volume proved to be the difference, as he connected at a 45% clip, out-landing Nicholson 145 to 28. Andrade punctuated his dominance with a knockdown in the final round, landing a perfect counter that forced Nicholson’s glove to hit the mat. Nicholson made it to the final bell, but Andrade emerged with a dominant victory.

“We’re going to look to see who’s available at 168 pounds,” said Andrade. “I’m just going to get stronger, sharper and faster.”

The streaming presentation also included undefeated rising star Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) in a super lightweight attraction that saw him dominate Argentina’s Diego Luque (21-11-2, 10 KOs) via a fourth-round TKO (2:55).

Nearly five months after he was knocked down for the first time in his career in a fight he otherwise dominated, Lee took a mostly patient approach on Saturday, carefully picking apart Luque before jumping him in the fourth round.

A series of right hands caused Luque’s trainer to throw in the towel.

Kicking off the live stream, rising super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) blitzed San Antonio’s Shawn West (7-3-1, 4 KOs) on his way to a first round stoppage just 48 seconds into the fight.