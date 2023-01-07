George Foreman misses Muhammad Ali, but not his right hand

George Foreman continues to honor his great friend and rival years after his death by sharing his memories of “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali.

‘Big George’ gets bombarded with questions from fans about that fateful night in Kinshasa, Zaire, when the pair famously traded blows. However, the always gracious Foreman doesn’t shy away from discussing the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle.”

Foreman was devastated by the loss, his first as a professional, but he made a remarkable comeback that may never be witnessed again.

Turning to religion, Foreman was able to channel his inner peace and return a decade after retiring in 1977.

George Foreman comeback

During a career spanning four decades until 1997, George Foreman became the oldest heavyweight champion ever. In 81 bouts, he only lost five times.

Of that quintet of reverses, all five were world-class heavyweights and former world champions – except for one – Jimmy Young.

The Young loss came when Foreman was disillusioned with the sport. He walked away for ten years after that loss.

But the lasting memory for all boxing fans must be a tough pill to swallow for Foreman. His most significant fight, a knockout defeat, says a lot about Foreman’s character as he remains a public icon.

Reminiscing on Ali, Foreman shared an image of Ali showing him his right hand. The American legend said: “See, we were always friends.

“That right-hand punch of his was no way to show friendship, though. Miss Ali big-time. But I still have all of you out there to say, “Love you.”

Muhammad Ali and the 1970s legacy

The lasting legacy of the 1970s generation will never be forgotten by knowledgeable boxing fans who witnessed an era of competition that will never be repeated.

For some of it, boxing recognized only one real champion. A time that is certainly off limits to the money-snatching days of today.

It was a simpler time when the best wanted to fight the best [and had to] if they held any ambitions of becoming the heavyweight champ.

Ali was the figurehead, that is true. However, without his supporting cast of Foreman, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, and Sonny Liston, there would be no era to speak of decades later.

Everyone involved in the Ali story played their part. Foreman’s just happened to be in the most memorable comeback fight of all time.

