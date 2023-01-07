Marcos Maidana KO’d Floyd Mayweather’s tooth – now he wears it

Floyd Mayweather lost a tooth to Marcos Maidana, which the Argentinian now wears proudly around his neck.

Mayweather took a whack to the face so hard from the South American hardman that he walked away from the fight without a complete set of teeth.

Maidana threw a thunderous straight right hand as Mayweather stepped in. The slowed-down video evidence widely available online shows the former pound-for-pound king’s tooth flying into the air.

Floyd Mayweather loses a tooth

At the time, Mayweather didn’t display any signs that he may be suffering from any ailment. Although, in his corner, he did complain one or two times during the Las Vegas bout.

The sentences muttered were sadly inaudible.

Even in his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray after retaining his three world titles via a decision, the American didn’t divulge the situation. However, the video evidence is there for all to see.

Maidana’s power is considerable, as he has shown many times in the past. Mayweather was shaken to his boots by the shot at the end of round three.

The bell came at the right time for Floyd, who took a couple of minutes to clear his head. That sole punch could have been the exact moment Maidana earned himself a lucrative rematch.

It’s since emerged that Maidana kept Floyd Mayweather’s tooth as a keepsake and has it around his neck on a chain.

The gnasher was found in the ring after the fight. Maidana takes great pride in having that memento, which he shared on social media.

Mayweather has never openly admitted or denied this was the case, which itself tells part of the story.

El diente de @FloydMayweather @MayweatherPromo que Marcos "El Chino" Maidana va a usar en su cadenita. pic.twitter.com/Z1zeOsSaZF — Chino Maidana Promotions (@chinomaidanapro) April 10, 2020

Marcos Maidana memento

During an interview, Maidana showed off his necklace when training for a return. He’s very proud to be the only fighter in history to take part of Floyd Mayweather with him.

At the time, Maidana was set to fight a heavyweight kickboxer in an exhibition before embarking on a comeback. None of his plans have come to fruition yet.

Walking away with over $10 million from the Mayweather double in 2014, Maidana retired at the tender age of 29.

Now, approaching his forties, the two-weight world champion still seems ready to see how much is left in the locker.

Concentrating on promoting when he first stepped away, Maidana has exhibitions firmly on his mind.

In addition, YouTubers are on the menu for the 2010 Fight of the Year winner.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.