Down & Dirty 5 fight card confirmed for Jan 28 in Lowell

Reyes Boxing Promotions kicks off their 2023 schedule with “Down and Dirty 5,” Saturday, January 28 at Lowell Auditorium in Lowell, MA.

Reyes Boxing Promotions hosted 3 action-packed cards in 2022 featuring exciting matchups between local New England area fighters.

In 2023, Reyes Boxing Promotions’ goal is to continue putting on entertaining cards while providing fighters the opportunity to remain active.

Promoted in association with Fire Fist Boxing Promotions, tickets for “Down and Dirty 5” are on sale at shorturl.at/bikx1. Those unable to make it to the Lowell Auditorium can watch on Reyesboxingtv.com.

Doors open at 4 pm and the opening bell is scheduled for 5.

Headlining is the highly-anticipated heavyweight matchup between Donnie Palmer of Dorchester, MA and Quincy, MA’s Steve Vukosa. Palmer and Vukosa are a combined 25-3-2 with 15 knockouts. The 6’10 Palmer and 6’5 Vukosa have been on a collision course for many years.

In a six round junior welterweight contest, Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti faces Brandon Sandoval for the ABF 140 pound title.

Fighting out of Haverhill, MA, Gigliotti is 8-4 with 3 knockouts. The 27-year-old’s been in tough, facing Brandon Higgins (7-1), Antonio Williams (14-0-1) and Delante Johnson (4-0) his last three bouts. Gigliotti defeated Higgins, dropped a razor-thin split decision vs Williams and went five rounds against 2020 US Olympian Johnson.

A winner in his last two bouts, the Salem, MA based Sandoval is coming off a decision victory over Justin Morales in what was one of Reyes Boxing’s most exciting fights in 2022.

Fans will enjoy more than 10 undercard fights including the pro debut of multi-time New England Golden Gloves champion Jaydell Pazmino, Devon Williams, Alicia Pike, Tahmir Smalls, Justin Morales, Luke Iannuccilli, Gabriel Morales, and Ricky De Los Santos.

Lightweight contender Willian “Babyface” Silva, world title challenger Steve Geffrard and undefeated featherweight knockout artist Hegley “El Torpedo” Mosqueda will all appear in special attraction bouts.

“This is going to be a really fun card to kick off the new year and I’d like to thank Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions for helping put this together,” said Michael Reyes of Reyes Boxing Promotions.

“Palmer-Vukosa has significant local interest as does Gigliotti-Sandoval. There’s also a good bit of buzz surrounding the debut of Jaydell Pazmino. We’ve got a deep card with local favorites and three bouts featuring world class talent. I look forward to seeing everybody on January 28.”