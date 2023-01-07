Alexis Rocha tops DAZN versus Anthony Young on Jan 28

Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with dynamite, as Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions.

The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.

“January 28th marks my first fight of 2023 and a fight that will set the stage for my best year yet. I have patiently worked to reach the point of being the main event on a major card and now I’m here,” said Alexis Rocha.

“2022 provided its challenges, as I had to overcome a hand injury, but it made me stronger. I can’t wait to start the year with a knockout victory and as always, I’m thankful to Golden Boy, Robert Diaz, Abraham Perez and SOA Boxing, DAZN, my coach Hector and my entire team for the opportunity and support. Now it’s time to put on a show.”

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to perform on this platform,” said Anthony Young. “With the beliefs and strength of Allah we are going to shock the world twice.”

“We are excited to welcome Alexis ‘Lex’ Rocha to defend his title against Anthony Young for the first boxing event at YouTube Theater and Hollywood Park on January 28,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “YouTube Theater’s intimate setting will create a great atmosphere for the fans, and we look forward to hosting more boxing events across Hollywood Park in the future.”

Tickets for Rocha vs. Young will go on-sale Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

YouTube Theater is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre mixed-use sports and entertainment destination that is home to SoFi Stadium and being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

The co-main event for the night will feature a special, blue-chip prospect inching his way up into world contender status – Austin, Texas’s Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) – who will participate in a 10-round match against Humacao, Puerto Rico’s Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) which is presented in association with Davies Entertainment. Schofield and Mercado will battle it out for the vacant WBA International Lightweight Title.

Also on the DAZN broadcast is a 12-round WBO Minimumweight World Title Eliminator fight presented in association with Cotto Promotions, which will be a clash of Puerto Ricans as Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba faces Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez (18-2, 6 KOs) of Caguas.

Having only turned professional in February 2020, if Collazo secures the victory he will be on the doorstep of a world title opportunity and with the potential to make history as one of the fastest to become a world champion in his division.

Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Indio’s Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) will return in full force after an impressive technical knockout win on August 6, 2022 on the undercard of the Ortiz vs. McKinson. His opponent for the scheduled 10-round super middleweight fight will be announced soon.

Hailing from Santa Ana, California, Alexis “Lex” Rocha comes from a fighting family. The younger brother of Ronny Rios, he was the youngest fighter to win a gold medal at the Junior Olympics at 14-years-old in 2012 and caught the attention of the boxing world as he continued on to become a six-time national champion during his amateur career.

Rocha signed with Golden Boy in January 2016 and made an electrifying professional debut in March 2016, knocking out Jordan Rosario at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. His only career blemish is a unanimous decision loss in October 2021 against Rashidi Ellis, in which he confidently came back with five consecutive wins.

Rocha locked in the NABO Welterweight title in a unanimous decision victory against Argentinian Luis Alberto Veron in July 2022 on the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, which he successfully defended against Jesus “Ricky” Perez in October 2022.

Anthony “Juice” Young represents Atlantic City, New Jersey. He made his professional debut at 23-years-old on October 28, 2011 against Kywayne Hill, winning by unanimous decision.

With only two blemishes on his early career resume, he has had a string of wins, including a stunning upset of former WBO junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali via third-round knockout on the May 2019 Alvarez vs. Jacobs undercard in Las Vegas. Since then, he has fought victoriously three times, the last being a unanimous decision win over Jose Zaragoza in October 2022.