Gervonta Davis play fights on stage, something serious is brewing

Gervonta Davis playfully fought with opponent Hector Garcia at the final press conference, but there’s a feeling something is brewing.

After a media-fuelled spell following his arrest for allegedly striking the mother of one of his children, Davis has been defiant all week.

Brushing the matter off his shoulders, Davis has tried to focus entirely on what will be a tough fight against a solid champion.

Gervonta Davis demeanor

Discussing the fight, Tank is saying all the right things.

“We trained hard. He’s been saying some things that have turned me up. You definitely don’t want to miss this one,” he assured fans.

“We’ll make sure this is a tough fight for him. Don’t get any popcorn during this fight. Keep your butt glued to the seat. I promise you it’s going to be fireworks.”

On dealing with the pressure, Davis continued: “This is my job. I’ve been doing it since I was seven. I know that a lot comes with it, but if I had stopped now, I wouldn’t have done what I came to do.

“I just want to put on a great performance in front of a nice crowd and show everyone that I’m one of the top guys.”

Pent-up aggression

As the pair went head-to-head during the media formalities, Davis got into his boxing stance and shadow boxed in front of Garcia.

His forthcoming foe reciprocated for a while. However, he looked bemused by what Davis decided to do for the cameras.

A smile soon followed as the Baltimore man turned back toward the cameras. However, you couldn’t help but feel that Davis just wanted to punch Garcia there and then.

There’s some pent-up frustration and aggression on the part of Davis that clearly needs to come out. The multi-weight champion aims to do it on Saturday night and earn millions instead of causing a scene at the presser.

“The last thing I want to say to Héctor is, be ready. I’ve had a great camp. I know that Héctor’s coming.

“Just don’t make a lot of mistakes because if you make too many, it might be an early night.

“This is a stacked card. Saturday night, boxing wins. From the first fight to my fight, you don’t wanna miss it.”

In the co-feature, Jaron Ennis will be hoping to nail down a fight with Errol Spence Jr. for later in the year.

“I’m feeling great and ready to go. Training camp has been great. I’m in tremendous shape and 100% ready to rock and roll,” he said ahead of his interim IBF welterweight title clash.

