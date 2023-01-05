Tyler Tomlin battles Donald Ward on Jan 14 headliner in Kentucky

Fresh off his motivational speaking engagements in his community, lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-1, 9 KOs), of Cheatham County, TN, will face Donald “Bulldog” Ward (18-11-1, 8 KOs), of Memphis, TN.

The bout scheduled eight-rounds will take place at The Bruce Convention Center, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Saturday, January 14, 2022. The event is presented by One One Six Productions, in association with DiBella Entertainment.

“I am ready to get my 2023 started off right in the right direction,” said Ty Tomlin, who at 23 years old, is ten years younger than his opponent.

“I had a hard fight last time, but I am not dwelling on the past, I am looking toward the future. I have been out of the ring for six months and can’t wait to be back. I have a strong team, who hasn’t lost faith in me as a fighter, and this will be another major milestone in my career. As always, I’ll be gunning for a knockout.”

Tomlin is looking to rebound after a controversial stoppage last year but says that the past is the past.

“Look I could say a bunch of things about my last fight, but I’d rather get in the ring, and be a man of action,” said Tomlin.

“I didn’t love the result, but everyone always says too much in boxing. Everyone says they got robbed, they were treated wrong – what I am going to do is constantly improve. I put all my frustrations into this camp so the fans can see the best version possible of Ty Tomlin. I am starting my new year off right with a fight, and I plan on being as active as I can possibly be.”

Tomlin promises an explosive night for those who are coming out to Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

“I know Cheatham County is a fight town, and I will see a lot of familiar faces on fight night, so I am going to do my part to entertain and make it worth their time to come out and see the show,” concluded Tomlin.

“The love and support I get motivates me to be able to show the world where I’m from. My opponent, Donald Ward is a tough veteran, who has faced some top fighters. This is the type of fight I need right now in my career to show the world how serious I am about boxing at this point in my life.”