“Turf War 4” Pro-Am card set for Feb 18 in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) has announced it will present its first boxing event in Melrose, “Turf War 4” Pro-Am card, February 18th at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.

“Turf War 4”, which will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com, will mark Granite Chin’s first promotion in Melrose, which is located in Greater Boston.

“I am excited to be running for the first time at the Melrose Memorial Hall,” Granite Chin President Chris Traietti said. “Over the last few years there have been some exciting local shows there and it will be nice to have Granite Chin be a part of the boxing legacy of Melrose Memorial Hall.”

Massachusetts Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (4-2, 1 KO) will make his first title defense in the 6-round main event versus challenger Jamer Jones (2-1, 2 KOs), of Pittsfield (MA). In his last fight this past November, Andreozzi captured the vacant title with a 6-round majority decision in Bridgewater (MA) versus Julien Baptiste.

The 6-round co-featured event pits former New England Heavyweight Champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (7-4-1, 5 KOs), fighting out of Fairfield, ME, against Jonathan Gruber (3-1, 2 KOs), of Fall River, MA., for the vacant USBF title. Rolfe will return to the ring for the first time in 10 months.

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (16-2, 9 KOs) will bounce back from his last fight in December against undefeated U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (7-0, KOs), in which the popular Holbrook fighter gained respect at a national level for his tough performance, albeit in a loss by way of a 5th round stoppage.

The fight was at famed Madison Square Garden and streamed live on ESPN+. Ohan will face Puerto Rican junior welterweight Daniel “The Hudson Valley Kid” Sostre (13-22-1, 5 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round bout.

The opening fight on the pro card matches New Jersey welterweight Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (16-19-4, 12 KOs), the former ABF USA Mid-American super lightweight title holder, and veteran Indianapolis fighter DeWayne Wisdom (8-61-3, 4 KOs) in a 4-rounder.

“This is going to be an action-packed card from top to bottom,” Traietti added. “Putting on the amateurs is always a nice way to get a look at the future of boxing in the area. I have no doubt that both the amateurs and the pros will come to fight and put on a show for the fans in attendance and those buying the live stream at BXNGTV.COM.”

Several USA Boxing-sanctioned bouts featuring local amateurs will be in action prior to the first pro fight..

Tickets are on sale and priced (plus fees) at $70.00 (VIP Stage Seating), $60.00 (General Floor Seating) and $45.00 (General Auditorium Seating). Go online to purchase at granite-chin-promotions.ticketleap.com or from any of the participating fighters.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.