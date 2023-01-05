Gervonta Davis rolls in armored truck, focused on fight after arrest

Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis made a stunning entrance into fight week after putting an arrest over the holiday period behind him.

“Tank” literally rolled up in a vehicle almost as solid when driving to and from the public workout in an armored truck.

Davis faces Hector Luis Garcia after putting concerns over the event behind him. Calls for the fight to be scrapped when he was thrown in jail over a domestic battery claim were heeded by organizers at Premier Boxing Champions.

The fighter saw accusations by the mother of his child retracted days after a 911 claimed he attempted to take her life.

In accordance with the Broward County police reports, the Baltimore man had struck the woman with an open hand. She has since stated it was just a heated argument between two parents.

Further details from last Tuesday’s arrest are available in jail records. The domestic violence charge is likely to be dropped.

Gervonta Davis during fight week

Davis vs Garcia takes place this weekend at the Capital One Arena in Washington in a non-world title capacity.

In addition, at the pre-fight workout, Davis focused solely on the PPV headliner and did not entertain any questions about the incident.

“This means a lot. I’ve actually fought in this gym before as an amateur,” said Davis. “I’m happy to be home in front of a great crowd.

“Coming up through my whole career, back to the amateurs, I had to fight in D.C. if I wanted to get to the nationals.

“I’ve been fighting in D.C. forever, and it’s like a second home to me.

“I know that Hector Luis Garcia is going to come to fight. We’re going to give the fans what they want to see.

“Garcia did what he had to do to earn this fight. He beat a top contender and then won the belt.

“Giving him the shot was the perfect timing for everyone. He’s earned his stripes.

“Calvin Ford is family. My trainers have been like dads. They’ve been in my corner since I was eight years old. We’re definitely a tight unit.”

The arrest is behind him

Davis added, skating over his brief prison spell on December 27, “Our main focus is Hector Luis Garcia. We know that he’s a threat to everything I want to do.

“The goal is to put on a great performance, nothing else.

A win for Davis on Saturday night places him perfectly for a battle with Ryan Garcia after moving through the weight classes and picking up three titles.

Garcia decided to shelve his warm-up against Mercito Gesta. On the other hand, Davis aims to fight three times this year, including the Golden Boy figurehead.

