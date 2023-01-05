Don King clings to heavyweight boxing by a very thin thread

Don King sent out information about his latest heavyweight boxing promotion. It’s a clear indication that his efforts to stay relevant are waning.

The man who promoted Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, and many others during his career is now 91. His presence in the sport may be smaller these days, but his heart remains in the right place when adding causes to his events.

Declaring himself “The world’s greatest boxing promoter,” in his latest call to arms on buying his next fight, King returns to Casino Miami Jai Alai, the scene of his previously scarce headliner.

WBA regular title loss

King had to watch on as Trevor Bryan, the man keeping him in the spotlight via the lowly-regarded WBA regular title, surrendered his belt to Daniel Dubois.

The venue looked half empty upon witnessing the Pay Per View as head-scratching accompanied how the card even made it over the line.

Nonetheless, King will go again, having been able to secure sanctioning from the WBA for another ‘title belt.’

His ‘championship’ card, “The Clash of the Champions! Let Freedom Ring!” will take place on Saturday, January 21. King will highlight the plight of war-torn Ukraine during the build-up and fight night.

The WBA NABA Gold heavyweight championship, whatever that is, will be up for grabs as champion Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) of Dulac, LA, will be risking it against former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) from Las Vegas, NV via Canada.

Don King’s heavyweight stable

Both men represent the major players left in the stable of King, alongside Bryan.

Guidry is coming off a victory against tough Dacarree Scott. He won a tough battle with Scott and sent him to the canvas at 2:01 of the seventh round.

The former Bryan opponent was able to claim the fringe WBA ranking belt on the same night as Bryan vs Dubois.

Bryan inflicted a first loss on Guidry after 17 straight victories as a professional. The event only happened as Mahmoud Charr failed to gain a VISA to travel.

Stiverne, like Guidry, lost his last fight to Bryan in a three-way Don King merry-go-round. Bryan floored Stiverne twice, the last coming with 1:27 of the 11th round when referee Frank Gentile called a halt to the proceedings.

King keeps his stable tight-knit as he continues to put on shows despite having no major network.

Seven other undercard bouts will be announced soon.

Information

Tickets for the championship card are priced at $25 and $50, and floor ringside is $100. VIP tables will be sold at $2,500.

Tickets are available and can be purchased online at https://playcasinomiami.com.

The card will also be presented steaming live on www.donking.com and www.Itube247.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the action will begin at 7 p.m.

