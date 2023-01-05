Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. WBC heavyweight clash confirmed

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is the next confirmed heavyweight title eliminator, the World Boxing Council has confirmed.

Despite Wilder offering Anthony Joshua the chance to face him next, the Briton rejected the opportunity through his promoter this week.

Joshua said he needed more time after Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, informed World Boxing News of their intentions.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Now AJ is out of the way, and Wilder can plow on with the Ruiz fight that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon has planned for years.

Both former world champions came through their respective eliminators versus Robert Helenius and Luis Ortiz. This means their Pay Per View event, set to happen in the spring, will be for the WBC mandatory spot.

Releasing their six-monthly information regarding each division, the WBC rubberstamped that Wilder vs Ruiz will happen next.

“Champion Tyson Fury will make a voluntary defense against Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London,” said the WBC when outlining the events that transpired since their last update in the summer of 2022.

“Fury will have the option to fight a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship. The winner will be committed to fighting the WBC mandatory.

“Therefore, Andy Ruiz is to fight Deontay Wilder in a final eliminator for the mandatory position,” they added.

Its good news for fight fans as Wilder vs Ruiz is one of the most significant heavyweight fights out there. Las Vegas is favored to host.

WBC mandatory confirmations – Bridgerweight to Super welterweight

Bridgerweight:

Champion Oscar Rivas, who was going to fight in his home country of Colombia, will now battle in Poland against Lukasz Rozanski. His second mandatory will be against the winner of Alen Babic and Ryad Merhy. They contest a final eliminator.

Oscar Rivas has suffered a detached retina, and his future is uncertain. The WBC will order a series of fights to fill the vacant title and set the mandatories for the new champion.

Cruiserweight:

Champion Ilunga “Junior” Makabu has a voluntary and then a mandatory against Noel Mikaelyan. Thabiso Mchunu vs. Badou Jack in a final eliminator.

Light Heavyweight:

Champion Artur Beterbiev fights the WBO mandatory defense against Britain’s Anthony Yarde in January, and the winner must fight next the WBC mandatory Callum Smith.

Super middleweight:

Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has undergone surgery and is having rehab on his left wrist. David Benavidez, interim champion, will fight Caleb Plant in March. The winner becomes the mandatory challenger.

Middleweight:

Champion Jermall Charlo has been injured. Interim champion Carlos Adames was at the convention and asked to be made the mandatory challenger.

Both champions will make a voluntary defense, and the winners will fight each other for the undisputed WBC middleweight championships.

Super welterweight:

Champion Jermell Charlo will make his WBO mandatory against Tim Tszyu. Meanwhile, Unified Champion Alycia Baumgardner, who Tony Harrison trains, proposed the fight Sebastian vs. former champ Tony Harrison compulsory.

Number 5 Charles Conwell to fight number 9 Juan Carlos Abreu as semi-final eliminator.

Jermell Charlo suffered a broken hand, and the Tszyu fight has been postponed.

Sebastian Fundora will make a voluntary defense.

