Darren Cunningham cracks WBO super bantamweight rankings

25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing.

“They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it is time to execute,” said Cunningham, who trains in Las Vegas by way of St. Louis.

“I want to fight for a title in 2023 or at the least by 2024. This now puts me in a position to get those types of opportunities. These are the moments I have positioned myself for all my life.”

Cunningham has had his ups and downs during his career but vows to make the most of the opportunity that he’s earned with the WBO. He’s on a mission to fight all the top contenders at super bantamweight.

“I’ve learned a lot in my losses as a professional and I know what needs to be done moving forward,” continued Cunningham.

“2023 will be a fresh new start for me and I’m willing to fight anyone ranked higher than me to march up the rankings. I want to fight the best.”

“This is what we have been waiting for,” said David Belcher, Cunningham’s manager.

“Darren has devoted his whole life to boxing, and now the WBO is saluting Darren and all the time he has put into the sport. This is a big moment for us, and we want to thank the WBO for honoring us with this ranking. This is the first step towards a major fight.”