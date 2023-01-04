Fury vs Usyk: Wembley 95k record-breaking attempt not ruled out

The Fury vs Usyk undisputed heavyweight title clash is on the verge of being confirmed, with a venue in the Middle East set to host the clash.

However, promoter Bob Arum is yet to completely rule out taking Tyson Fury back to Wembley for a record-breaking attempt this spring.

Arum recently spoke about the fight’s inner workings. He refused to dismiss Fury facing Oleksandr Usyk on home soil.

If “The Gypsy King” does battle Usyk for all the marbles in England, the Top Rank boss will push UK counterpart Frank Warren to lobby for the increased capacity.

Fury vs Usyk at Wembley

Therefore, Fury vs Usyk would only go ahead if they could smash the amazing 94,000 attendance benchmark. Fury set it himself when Dillian Whyte was knocked out in April 2022.

Speaking to Sky Sports News about the potential plan, Hall of Famer Arum stated: “We are balancing a couple of significant offers from the Middle East. Also, there’s the possibility of doing the fight in the UK at Wembley with a massive 95,000 crowd in attendance.”

Huge investments from the Middle East cannot be ignored, especially from Saudi Arabia. However, Arum knows how great crowning Fury, the undisputed king in London, could be for the whole country.

Pay Per View and attendance record breaker

The event would also smash the previous UK Pay Per View records set by Anthony Joshua out of the ballpark.

“Fighters have a relatively short life, and money is important. So if the money which has been proposed to us is real, that has to be taken into consideration,” Arum added.

“But to go back to Wembley and do a fight before 95,000 people for me stirs up the blood. It would be crazy. It would just be wonderful.”

On when confirmation will come, the legendary promoter concluded: “It shouldn’t be too long before a final decision is made.

“We’ll have it all sorted out. I hope maybe by the end of the year.”

Four days into the New Year, Fury vs Usyk could be rubberstamped at any moment as heavyweight fans worldwide salivate at the prospect of the two best in the division trading blows.

