AJ can’t be ‘brave’ and fight Deontay Wilder now, admits promoter

Anthony Joshua’s promoter has admitted the British fighter cannot be ‘brave’ and face Deontay Wilder in his next bout.

Eddie Hearn, who is aligned with the DAZN streaming service, was offered the opportunity of pitching AJ in with Wilder soon.

However, according to Hearn, Shelly Finkel’s offer, revealed exclusively by World Boxing News, is not the smart play.

Deontay Wilder is too risky

Instead of risking a third straight defeat, Hearn wants to build Joshua’s name back up following consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Hearn then hopes Wilder will return to the table by the end of the year.

“The plan is to rebuild him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion,” Hearn told DAZN Boxing.

“It’s all very well being brave, listening to Twitter. Going out fighting Deontay Wilder, but there has to be a plan, a smart plan.”

Lack of confidence in AJ

Joshua may have something to say about Hearn’s lack of confidence in his ability to beat Wilder. But judging by Hearn’s three-fight plan, the former two-time heavyweight champion may not have much input into his next move.

“We are down to three or four opponents,” said Hearn, as Joshua continues to be linked with facing Zhilei Zhang, Jermaine Franklin, Otto Wallin, and Dillian Whyte.

“He is ready to start camp and will likely start that camp this week.”

Concluding that Joshua would fight anybody, obviously, apart from Wiler on Hearn’s advice, the Matchroom boss stated: “Honestly, I couldn’t give Anthony Joshua an opponent he will turn down.

“It’s all about putting together the right training team. The key is we want him to fight three times this year.

