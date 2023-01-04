Bruce Carrington to feature on Ajagba vs Shaw bill

Rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, the latest fistic prodigy from Brownsville, Brooklyn, hopes to open his 2023 campaign with a flourish.

Carrington will fight Juan Antonio Lopez in a six-round showdown Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Carrington-Lopez and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+. The ESPN-televised heavyweight doubleheader (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) is headlined by a crossroads battle between Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba and Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw, and 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello stepping up against Jonnie Rice in the co-feature.

Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs), the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, flourished in his first full year as a pro. He went 4-0 with a pair of knockouts, including highlight-reel finishes over Steven Brown and Yeuri Andujar.

Carrington was scheduled to fight December 10 at Madison Square Garden, but his opponent had a medical issue that scrapped the bout. He makes his 2023 debut against Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs), an 11-year pro from Dallas, Texas, who has tested many of the sport’s top featherweight and junior lightweight prospects.

Carrington said, “I had an exciting 2022, but it’s time to step on the gas even more in 2023 and take over the featherweight division. I can’t wait to put my hands on somebody because I couldn’t fight on December 10. This is going to be a huge year, and it starts on January 14.”

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets priced from $49 to $89 are on sale now and can be purchased at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Box Office, charge by phone by calling 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.com.