Nonsensical rules for the failed Mayweather vs McGregor UFC fight

Despite reports nailing on a Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor UFC fight, and even both agreeing, the fight never made it over the line.

Remember those words about a possible Mayweather vs McGregor rematch happening in the opposite code?

After their drab 2017 effort in the boxing ring, stipulations got laid out for what missed out on becoming one of the most lucrative MMA sports events of all time.

Even going as far as revealing full details of the rules, Mayweather vs McGregor still didn’t seem like it was ever on the cards back then.

Mayweather vs McGregor 2

In addition, fateful social media posts outlined MayMac 2.

“Floyd Mayweather will fight Conor McGregor in the octagon. With four-ounce gloves, no shoes, 5-five minute rounds in 155 division.

“No kicks, no takedowns, no elbows, no knees. Certain things will be allowed, like the clinch.

“[It will be] Co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions, UFC, and McGregor Entertainment.

“Last time I said McGregor would be a co-promoter, nobody believed me. But again, this is the right game. Sources say things. But it changes very quickly!”

Mayweather had been training for some time to make his UFC debut. They were leaving boxing behind when defeating McGregor in their initial meeting in August 2017.

‘The Notorious’ one was halted in the tenth round of what turned out to be a predictably one-sided contest.

The second time around, the fight was more intriguing with the prospect of Mayweather going into McGregor’s territory.

Battling in four-ounce gloves without shoes and not being allowed to kick, elbow, knee, or takedown would have left the actual fight with a lot to be desired for boxing fans.

Furthermore, it would have Floyd been stipulating a boxing match inside an eight-sided ring with smaller gloves. But it would have given the former pound-for-pound king every chance of having success in the fight.

Potentially, only a select batch of supporters would have been interested in witnessing what a glorified boxing match is. Hence the reason the clash didn’t happen.

Maybe it will happen on the exhibition circuit?

