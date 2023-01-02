Blurry not Tyson Fury in sparring knockout hoax

Tyson Fury stood accused of being knocked out in sparring due to a blurry hoax of a clip showing another boxer.

A viral video on social media is not a solid knockout against the current WBC heavyweight champion.

The reason why has now been revealed. The video was made fuzzy to fool some supporters in a deliberate move.

Many fans revealed their disbelief in the short clip when the original was found. They knew straight away that Fury was not the boxer in the tape.

Lying on the ground was the most visible angle to make some believe it was Fury. Although at the beginning of the recording, it’s not ‘The Gypsy King.’

The weights of both boxers are entirely different also. Fans’ comments were predictable as the hoax was made apparent.

“Can tell it wasn’t Fury straight away from the back and chest,” said one.

Another added: “That video of Tyson Fury getting KO’d in sparring is fake. It’s a guy that looks a bit like Fury, and the video has been pixelated on purpose to look even more like Fury.

“Here is the knockout from another closer angle. Not Fury.”

TYSON FURY KO

Others said: “You have to be seriously stupid to think this is Tyson Fury. Firstly, it looks nothing like him, and secondly, when did Fury get so shredded?

“In the fake blurry video from a distance, it does look like Fury. He makes the same noises as Fury and moves a bit like Fury.

“It had quite a few people fooled. You can’t see the shred in the fake, either.

“That’s definitely not Tyson Fury. He’s never been knocked out sparring or in a fight, just knocked down, but that’s about it.

“He always gets back up. That guy has got a heart of a lion.”

One stated: “Tyson never shaves his chest.”

Fury scored the best stoppage of his career in February 2020, taking out arch-rival Deontay Wilder in seven rounds.

The Las Vegas clash broke gate receipts records in the USA. Fury and Wilder did it all again in October 2021 with another stoppage in the result.

Since then, Fury has beaten fellow Brits Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.