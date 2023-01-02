Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring

Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match.

Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session.

On the back of another social media exchange that went below the belt, Redkach stated a shocking claim that Sanjarbek Rakhmanov smashed Tank in training.

Gervonta Davis knocked out in sparring

“This fighter [Rakhmanov] knocked you out in a sparring, baby fat a**,” said Redkach without naming when the suggested KO happened.

Davis did not address the unsubstantiated allegations. At the time, he had his own problems as police arrested him for accusations of domestic battery.

Those charges are since set to be dropped. His accuser, the mother of one of his children, retracted her dispute on social media. The police charges should follow.

Despite two losses in a row against Danny Garcia and Regis Prograis, Redkach continues to make a name for himself off the back of his time in the ring with Davis.

A recent post on social media featuring a t-shirt of ‘ducks’ and boasting the face of Davis was viewed over nine million times.

Davis did respond to that image, though. He posted the video of their sparring session in which the multi-weight champion clearly got the best of Redkach.

Ivan Redkach

However, if Redkach loses again against Adrien Broner in February, the prospect of a match-up with Davis will be off the table.

In contrast, a win over Broner for Redkach would push the pair toward a future Pay Per View once Davis moves up in weight.

At the moment, Davis faces Hector Garcia this Saturday night in his own PPV headliner as he puts a forgettable week behind him.

Media is expected to be limited during fight week. Davis blames a lot of reporters for the negative coverage of his arrest and brief jail term after Christmas.

In addition, a victory is needed to keep up any chances Davis has of a meeting with Ryan Garcia in the coming months.

Trainer Calvin Ford outlined the importance of this weekend’s event during the build-up.

“This fight is important to us. We’re trying to take the hardest fights,” said Ford.

“Hector is coming to fight. He’s had two impressive wins and is a real world champion. This is a fight that we asked for.

“I always say that the road to success is through D.C., and now we’re here. We can’t sleep on Garcia. He’s got a great team, and we will be up for the task.

“Gervonta is going to make everyone remember him. We don’t talk. We show you all.”

