Manny Pacquiao blasted for copying Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao stands accused of copying Floyd Mayweather after signing a deal with the same Japanese promoter for an exhibition.

“Pac-Man” was present as Mayweather fought at RIZIN in 2022. However, many fans wanted the pair to fight and no longer stall a rematch.

Therefore, frustration was apparent at the decision of the Filipino superstar to face a Japanese kickboxer instead of Floyd.

Manny Pacquiao at RIZIN

The reaction was mixed as Pacquiao said: “A few months ago, I was here as a guest. Today I have a very exciting announcement tonight.

“I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year. The date will soon be announced. Also, my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”

Fans took to social media to state Pacquiao was ‘copying‘ Mayweather and should have signed a deal to fight in exhibitions elsewhere.

The shock announcement comes just months after Mayweather caused panic at RIZIN 38 by turning up late.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara was visibly shaken when Mayweather arrived shortly before he was due to face Mikuru Asakura.

“Just a while ago, Mayweather arrived in Japan safely! – First of all, I’m relieved,” Nobu joked.

“I will keep you posted on Mayweather’s trends in Japan. And finally, Fight Week starts tomorrow!

“I’m going to prepare well until next weekend. Stay tuned!”

Floyd Mayweather rematch

Mayweather won easily but had many other irons in the fire. Pacquiao will undoubtedly be inundated with offers, but the event fans want to see most is a return of the 2015 Pay Per View.

“MayPac” broke worldwide PPV records that still stand today, having sold over five million buys across the planet.

If they did it again, even in an exhibition capacity, they could break the benchmark set by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. of 1.5 million sales.

However, Tyson’s former coach Teddy Atlas is less than enthusiastic about the pair sharing the ring again after their first effort.

“That ship has sailed. I’ve seen that movie already. And it wasn’t too good the first time. No, I don’t want to see it,” Atlas told Sirius XM Boxing Radio.

“The fight was five years too late when it took place. I want to see that fight five or three years later [or seven]. No.

“The sad part in that, that to me – you might as well be putting a light outside your place saying I need money. That’s what that yells and screams.”

