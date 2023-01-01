Jake Paul takes another huge loss against a big black wobbly dildo

Jake Paul released a video of himself fighting a black dildo over Christmas, another reason his boxing career is losing significantly.

Videos like the one Paul put out last week versus a wobbly prosthetic penis show he’s not taking his run in pugilism seriously enough to be considered genuine.

Paul already polarizes fans by not facing anyone who is considered a true professional boxer. Therefore, doing what he did draws more of the boxing fraternity to conclude he’s not entirely focused on his tenure donning the gloves.

If any other fighter posted a video clip like that, they certainly wouldn’t be shining a good light on themselves. So how Paul thinks it’s a good idea is anyone’s guess.

Judge for yourself and search for it.

Jake Paul’s disastrous boxing career

This latest PR disaster comes as Paul’s Pay Per View run continues to tank. Given that his social media reach is over 30 million followers selling just two hundred thousand buys is a shocking return for his clash against Anderson Silva.

Showtime’s investment in Paul looks like a dud after just a few bouts. The novelty is wearing off – and fast.

Paul spoke about his latest PPV disaster on his brother’s “Impaulsive Podcast.”

He said: “The pre-buys were going crazy. On Wednesday, the fight was in jeopardy when the news came out about Anderson saying he got knocked out [in sparring].

“All this press came out, and the pre-buys tanked. The general public sees that and thinks it’s not happening.

“‘Tommy pulled out, Hasim pulled out. Jake Paul can’t get an event together. This is done.’ It killed ticket sales.”

Excuses

It’s a weak excuse from Paul, who had ample time to sell the fight before any reports of Silva getting dropped emerged.

Nonetheless, Paul’s estimate for the Silva sales plummeted from 700,000 by around half a million.

“I think it will probably go around 200,000 to 300,000, which is kind of upsetting,” predicted the ex-Disney child actor.

“But remember. Everyone wanted to see me vs [Tommy] Fury, and that’s what we sold.

“Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card. To Tyron for not being a b*** like most of these “fighters” are.”

After a couple of disastrous efforts on PPV and with any long-term interest in his career on the slide, Paul’s brother Logan told him to walk away.

“My brother says I should retire. But I’m not going to do that,” said the YouTuber. “I think this is just the start.

“I’m really starting to get good. There’s a lot of people that I want to beat, and I want to be a world champion,” he added to MMA Fighting.

Furthermore, fans want to see Paul tested as he continually calls out Canelo, David Benavidez, and others to fight him. Sadly, he never backs up his words.

Even fighting a pro further down the ladder, which is all the sport wants of him, would be a start.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.