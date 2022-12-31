Transgender Boxing: Confusion clouds as category is explained

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed transgender boxing will be launched in 2023 to mass confusion among fans and boxers.

One fighter, in particular, Claressa Shields, aired her worries over the possibility she might have to come up against an opponent born a man.

Transgender Boxing explained

World Boxing News can confirm this will not be the case. The category will only be for males born as women [or vice versa] boxing against the people who followed the same procedure.

Responding to Shields on the matter, Sulaiman outlined this scenario himself.

“Dear champion. All to the contrary!

“The World Boxing Council rejects and bans boxing involving a born man versus a born woman.

“A transgender boxing program is being developed as a form of inclusion but never man vs woman. Please read the full story and not react fast without understanding.”

Previously, Sulaiman had stated: “We are considering the proposal of creating a league for transgender boxing fights” when speaking to Izquierdazo.

“We have a continuous forum. What we are looking for is to prevent the danger of a potential accident in the ring”.

World Boxing Council

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Council celebrated its 58th anniversary this year. The WBC was founded on February 14, 1963, in Mexico City, with the assistance of representatives from eleven countries.

The first President was Britain’s Onslow Fane, who lasted only a few minutes as such, saying that he didn’t have sufficient time to devote to the demanding job.

The Mexican Luis Spota immediately succeeded him.

Subsequently, the Filipino Justiniano Montano and the Mexicans Ramón G. Velázquez, José Sulaimán Chagnón, and Mauricio Sulaimán Saldívar have occupied the WBC Presidency.

Mr. José Sulaimán took office in Tunis on December 5, 1975. Mauricio, the current leader, was voted president in Mexico City on February 11, 2014.

An excellent year for the WBC:

– World title fights – 73 (49 men, 24 women)

– 43 cities from 20 countries held WBC world title fights

– 42 different promoters made WBC world title fights

– 25 television networks produced the main image that was reproduced on hundreds of television networks worldwide

– 154,000 tickets sold by Tyson Fury in his two fights in England defending his WBC heavyweight championship

– Canelo Alvarez won 88 million dollars in 2 fights, making him the highest-paid athlete in the world

– 41 million dollars offered by Queensberry for the Fury vs. Whyte fight, becoming the record in all history in boxing purse bids.

– 14,299 people participated in the massive boxing class in downtown Mexico City, achieving a Guinness Record

– 335 events carried out by WBC Cares throughout the world, giving joy and enthusiasm to those who need it most

– 515 anti-doping tests of the Clean Boxing Program were carried out worldwide

– 1683 delegates from 112 countries attended the 60th WBC convention in Acapulco, Guerrero.

