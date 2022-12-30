Davis vs Garcia undercard fighters discuss Jan 7 Pay Per View

Fighters competing on the Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, January 7 took part in a virtual press conference before they step into the ring in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The virtual event featured unbeaten rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis and IBF No.4-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian, who meet in the co-main event for the Interim IBF Welterweight Title, unbeaten welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis and hard-hitting Roiman Villa, who meet in a 12-round fight, and undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade and Laurel, Maryland-native Demond Nicholson, who clash in a 10-round super middleweight fight opening the pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and capitalonearena.com.

The Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian bout is promoted in association with D&D Boxing.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday:

JARON ENNIS

“My motivation is to one day be undisputed at 147 pounds. I’m motivated every day, so this is just another day in the office for me.

“It’s all about fighting the best. I want to fight all the top guys and the guys that everybody knows. But things don’t always go how they’re supposed to. Rashidi Ellis is next. That’s a great matchup.

“I feel like I just have to keep winning and doing my thing. On January 7 it’s another step toward me getting my hands on those titles. Maybe I have to talk a little bit more, but I’m really a vicious dog that just likes to bite.

“I don’t want to be somebody that I’m not. I’m going to be myself and be humble. I’m going to do this my way.

“I’m going to go in there and have fun and be smooth. We have to see what he brings to the table. My time is now. I want to win in dominating fashion, and that means a knockout.

“This is business as usual, with a suit and tie on. It’s time to work. Only difference is I brought in a new strength and conditioning coach for this one. I’m feeling great and I’m ready to rock and roll.

“You can always better yourself and get better at everything. We’ve been working on a lot of jabbing and a lot of pressure. But we’re really working on everything.

“It’s boxing, anything can happen. You can fight the best fighter in the world and you can knock him out in two seconds. The big names are coming, I just have to be patient.”

KAREN CHUKHADZHIAN

“I’m very motivated for this fight. There is a lot for me to prove in my first fight in the U.S. This is definitely going to be a hard fight, but I’m ready for it. I’m preparing to come in and win.

“I look at this fight as a challenge. I’ve been waiting to step up the quality of my opponents. I’ve wanted to fight a guy like Ennis for a while and I’m going to be ready for him.

“I’m going to the U.S. not to get a paycheck, but to give everyone a good fight. I’m not going to give up until I accomplish my goal.

“I want the fans to enjoy this fight. That’s a big part of my job. I’m going to be surprising everyone with what they see from me.

“I only have good things to say about Jaron. He’s a very high-level boxer. We’re watching each of his fights and specific moments in those fights. He’s on the same level with the champions.

“I want to keep fighting people at the top level. I want to put myself in line with all of the top fighters in the division.”

RASHIDI ELLIS

“I’m always in the gym training, so I’m going to be prepared for this fight. I was dealing with a lot in the past, but now I’m here and ready to keep pushing forward with my career.

“Villa has power, he’s tough and he comes forward. He’s also coming off a great win. I know he’s going to be tough, but I’m coming to beat him down.

“I feel like I’m the future of the welterweight division. If a fight with Jaron Ennis comes my way, why not? I’m ready.

“We’re going to find out how tough this test really is on January 7. I’m ready for all the big names at 147 pounds.

“He’s going to come forward and apply pressure, but I’ve been dealing with that my whole life. He can do what he wants. At the end of the day, I’m coming out victorious.

“I’m smart in the ring and I adapt. I don’t think people know about my power. I’ve got some thunder to go with my lightning.”

ROIMAN VILLA

“We’re going to have to wait until fight night to see if any of his words mean anything. I’m not trying to anticipate too much before the fight. In the end, he’s going to have to prove what he’s all about.

“This fight means a lot to me, because it gives me an opportunity to fight for a world title. Whatever happens, this is a fight that I’m going to give my best effort for.

“I’m going to keep being humble and keep doing my job. I’m coming to fight. If Rashidi wants to take me out, he knows he’s going to have to do everything in his power. I’m not going to be easy to take down.

“I’m going to go out there, do my best and finish the night with my hand raised. I’m feeling great and I know there’s only one way this fight ends.

“I feel strong and confident. As a fighter, you have to adjust to whatever comes your way. I know that I have all of the tools that I need to succeed.”

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

“I’m on a new journey to be a three-division world champion. Nicholson is one of the few who accepted a fight with me. He stepped up to this challenge and I take my hat off to him. I’m looking to get in there with the top names.

“Every fight is a chance to make a statement. There’s not just one fight that catapults you. Every fight is high stakes to me. I don’t look past anybody. We’re both looking to take each other’s head off.

“I’m preparing to be on top. I don’t look past anybody, but I’m confident and I know what I can do. I want Jermall Charlo, that’s what I’m here for. I’ve got a left hand for him.

“I know that I’m in a position now to get the fights that I need for my legacy. There are big names in front of me. I’m looking to make the fights happen.

“I want people to hear from me. Directly from the source. This is me writing my own chapter and the truth will be told.

“I gotta bounce these gloves off Demond’s forehead. That’s what I’m coming to do. I want to put that leather on him. I need a performance that will make people say that they need to see me again.”

DEMOND NICHOLSON

“Beating Andrade would help me rewrite my story. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game of boxing. So this win is going to help me start a new narrative.

“I just have to go in there and do what I do best, which is box. I think Andrade is one of the sharpest boxers on the planet, he just has his own style. I just have to box the way I know how.

“I can definitely put the division on notice. My belief is that me beating Andrade won’t stop him from eventually getting the big fights he wants. My only objective is to win and shock the world. Then I can get the fights that I need for my own legacy.

“All of my losses pointed out a specific story that was going on in my life. After the Edgar Berlanga fight, I really had to sit down and map things out as far as life. I don’t look at those defeats as losses, I look at them as lessons. Now I’ve learned my lessons and it’s time to get on the biggest stage of my career.

“It’s time for me to show where I belong. I’ve never lost faith in myself. I know my power and I know where I stand in this world and in boxing.”