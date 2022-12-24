World Boxing News wishes you a Merry Christmas

WBN Awards

This year’s Award winners will be announced when we return after Oleksandr Usyk claimed the WBN Fighter of the Year trophy for 2022.

Usyk claimed the trophy after retaining his WBO, IBF, and WBA crowns against Anthony Joshua in a Saudi Arabia rematch.

The circumstances surrounding Usyk having to fight meant that there was no other award taker than the Ukrainian superstar.

Having to deal with a crisis in his country on an unprecedented scale, Usyk led the fight alongside the Ukrainian army as Russia attacked from the beginning of the year.

Standing firm with his fellow compatriots, including top division rulers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, Usyk left his homeland in Ukraine to train for a contracted return with Joshua.

In a fantastic performance, Usyk defeated Joshua at the Jeddah Superdome in dominant fashion for the second time last August.

He was the epitome of professionalism throughout the event. That’s even when facing disrespect from his opponent at the end of the bout.

Beating off competition from Dmitry Bivol, Devin Haney, Naoya Inoue, and Shakur Stevenson, Usyk is a worthy winner.

