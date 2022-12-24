Adrien Broner in delusionally sad statements, one loss from oblivion

Adrien Broner is living off the past after discussing his latest comeback fight in February with an unfathomable statement.

“The Problem” is a multi-weight world champion. That cannot be denied. However, Broner hasn’t scored a top-level victory against a world-class operator in almost a decade.

Nine and a half years ago, Broner defeated Paulie Malignaggi to become a three-weight world champion just five years after his pro debut. His place in the record books was secure.

Adrien Broner’s legacy

Broner then added to that legacy by securing a fourth weight class title opposite Khabib Allakhverdiev. However, none of his triumphs since the Malignaggi win came against big names.

Therefore, Broner’s latest chat with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast raised more than a few eyebrows. Having won just once in six years, the part-time professional boxer tried feebly to proclaim himself relevant in the sport today.

Taking into consideration his mental health issues from the past, it was a tough listen. Facing opponent Ivan Redkach on February 25th, Broner is one defeat away from career oblivion.

Targetting a world title in 2023

The way he spoke to Custer, you’d think Broner was on the best run of his life and sure to win a world championship in 2023.

“I’m not just one of the elite. I’m one of the greats of all times,” Broner told Custer. “When I’m done, I’ll be in the books forever.”

He will definitely go down as one of the greatest young champions of recent years. But there will always be a question mark against his name for the massive void in the last five years.

Taking only money fights to feed his addictive personality outside the ring, Broner clearly put his legacy to one side over a party lifestyle.

Believing he can get that back at 33 and after one of the most troubled periods in his life is a delusional statement at best.

Nevertheless, the Cincinnati man is sure it will happen after inking a four-fight deal with Black Prime.

“I’ll be champion again because I know what it takes. I know how to go that extra step,” stated Broner.

“I know how to buckle down and get focused and lock in. But I haven’t only done it once. I’ve done it four times. Like I said before, keep watching, and next year will be a big year.”

Life changes

On what he’s changed since pulling out of a fight with Omar Figueroa in August, Broner added: “There comes a time in your life when you just have to start doing things the correct way.

“You have to cut out cancer that’s in your body. It can kill you or terminate whatever you have going on. I just cut down some of the things I used to do, and I am just focused.”

Concluding on a possible alternative road to a professional boxing career, the man once compared to Floyd Mayweather is alarmingly already talking about fighting in exhibitions, like his mentor.

“Of course, I would. I’m down to do it if Nate Diaz is down to do it. It would be huge. We could have some fun,” he pointed out.

The former world champion fighter with world titles at super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, and welterweight has one bout to prove he’s still got it.

His last effort against Jovanie Santiago did little to assure his doubters that he could get anywhere near the levels of his youth.

Adrien Broner has the experience, though. After all, despite losing all four contests, he has shared the ring with Manny Pacquiao, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana, and Shawn Porter.

The ex-Showtime star must have made vast improvements in the last two years. That’s if he is to get anywhere near a title shot at the WBC lightweight title against Regis Prograis in the coming months.

