Mahmoud Charr scores quick KO after Lucas Browne fiasco

Last weekend heavyweight Mahmoud Charr was supposed to meet Australian Lucas Browne in Dubai. It was supposed to be the duel of the ex-WBA world champions in the king’s division, but the fight burst because the organizer quickly pulled away.

All athletes and officials were suddenly “stranded” in Dubai, there was no fight evening and therefore also no exciting start between ECB heavyweight Charr and Browne.

“It is important for the athletes to find a conclusion after their long training phases. So I offered Mahmoud that we could have a fight in the ECB gym in Hamburg.

“Luckily, Nuri Seferi was in training for another fight anyway, which was canceled and so he was able to face Mahmoud,” explains EC boxing promotion boss Erol Ceylan. The promoter had Charr flown in from the emirate and, thanks to the support of the BDB, was able to set up a fight for the former world champion without further ado.

Mahmoud Charr was the superior man in the duel against Seferi. The “Diamondboy” was able to set important accents and put Nuri Seferi to the test mainly because of his size advantage. He fought bravely and kept looking for his chances. But the impact hits Charr was getting were increasing.

He took the air out of the “Albanian Tyson” with body hits and was able to land hard hits to the head. For the referee it was over at the end of the second round when Mahmoud Charr confronted his opponent on the ring ropes again and harassed him with punches. The towel from Seferi’s corner flew, at the same time the referee stopped the fight. TKO victory for Mahmoud Charr in Round 2.

“Few days before the Browne fight, the fight was called off. I called my promoter Erol Ceylan. He said: ‘Have a seat on the plane, I’ll organize a fight for you here to finish off your hard training.’ So I flew back to Germany from Dubai. I didn’t care who I boxed against.

“But my preparation should not have been in vain. I wish all boxing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. And to the haters: support the athletes more, they get into the ring for you and want to perform. If you are hated, that is not a promotion for the athletes and also not for the promoters.

“Due to the current situation and general situation in German boxing, the sponsors have turned off the tap, there is hardly any event left which is broadcast on TV. If you want boxing to stay alive, then support us – also on the outside!”