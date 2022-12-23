Donald Trump wanted ‘beaten up’ Floyd Mayweather ‘fix’ probed

Donald Trump wanted boxing authorities to investigate Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Argentine hardman Marcos Maidana.

Trump believes Mayweather should have lost his undefeated record when the former pound-for-pound king took on Maidana.

In 2014, Maidana was credited for a spirited effort against the ‘Money’ man. Although the overwhelming consensus was Mayweather did enough to win.

For his part, the Argentinian won himself a second massive payday for a rematch, which he lost more convincingly. But it’s Trump’s comments which have now resurfaced.

Historic tweets can be a good thing for some. The President may not look back at these with much fondness.

That came two years before he entered the White House as the 45th.

Trump wanted a Floyd Mayweather investigation

“Floyd Mayweather is being beaten up badly through ten rounds by Marcos Maidana. But announcers say it is even. Two rounds left,” said Trump when watching the Pay-Per-View contest on May 3, 2014.

As the fight ended, Trump came back with his view that Mayweather was given favoritism due to the decision.

After the end of twelve rounds, the scorecards read Burt A Clements 117-111, Dave Moretti 116-112, and Michael Pernick 114-114.

“No way! Judges say Mayweather won. An investigation should take place. Fix?”

He soon added: “The Mayweather decision is a disgrace!”

Maidana troubled Mayweather

At the time, Mayweather was 45-0 and troubled by Maidana in the early stages of the fight. His opponent, nicknamed ‘Chino,’ even allegedly knocked out one of the American’s teeth.

Maidana keeps it on a chain and sometimes wears it around his neck for fun after retiring from boxing with his two checks from the Mayweather double.

Fast forward several years, and Maidana remains close to the sport. When training like a demon in 2020 and getting back into fighting shape, the two-weight champion called Mayweather to agree to a trilogy.

“The boxing world knows who won. Yes, to Floyd Mayweather,” said Maidana at the time. He had some doubts. El Chino Maidana has availability.”

Mayweather has consistently denied any notion of a return to the ring but then competed in several exhibitions against YouTubers and friends.

He’s due back in action in the first few months of 2023, with a return to Japan or the Middle East definitely on the cards for the 50-0 legend.

Trump’s re-election hopes are pinned on his run for office in 2024. The businessman hopes to land another four years at The White House.

