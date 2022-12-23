The weirdest Deontay Wilder cheat allegation was truly ridiculous

The most out-there accusation to stem from Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II was genuinely ridiculous and hard to comprehend at best.

After their rematch, allegations erupted on social media and YouTube regarding Fury on the back of his seven-round demolition job on Wilder.

Not content with the ‘floppy gloves’ storm or the ‘suit was too heavy’ debacle, some decided to continue coming up with conspiracies months later.

Despite a convincing performance in Las Vegas, the weirdest of those theories about why Fury could possibly beat Wilder was amazingly never openly challenged.

Tyson Fury conspiracies

Ishe Smith, a known defender of Fury’s amidst several previous targets placed on his back, shared both on his timeline.

The former world champion and Floyd Mayweather fighter pointed out how ridiculous accusations involving Team Fury, ‘spiked water’ and loaded gloves actually sounded.

We’ve all heard what ex-sparring partner Nick Asberry said about padding being removed in sparring. This was dug up after Fury’s victory. However, at the time – it alluded to the first fight against Wilder.

Those claims went even more hardcore, with some throwing mud at Fury and standing convinced there were actually ‘metal objects’ in his gloves.

A shocking declaration with no evidence to back it up whatsoever.

But not to leave it there, the gloves allegations were paired with a ‘spiked water’ theory aimed at a member of Wilder’s team.

They state a member of Fury’s entourage paid a Team Wilder member to put something in bottled water. And that the former WBC Champion would drink it before and during the bout.

Deontay Wilder lost

That explanation was then married to Wilder’s interview with Premier Boxing Champions. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had said he’d ‘get rid of the snakes’ in his camp.

Everything that has been placed on public, which some take as accurate, was absolutely baseless and without foundation.

WBN tried to clear up the first glove controversy. Fury cornerman Jorge Capetillo even attempted to demonstrate how the boxer used his ring attire.

The video is available on YouTube.

But it remains clear that some are adamant no matter what accusations get debunked. They still brand Fury as a cheat. To this day and they won’t hear anything to the contrary.

Unregulated claims

Videos bandied around on YouTube seem to be largely unregulated. This means anyone who is anyone can allege anything they like without any fact-checked evidence.

It’s a situation that must be regulated. The YouTube side of the sport will never be fully taken seriously until that time.

Situations like this are damaging to that field.

Deontay Wilder lost. He knew it deep down and came back more robust in the third fight. If something really was a miss, there’s no way he’d have fought for and risked a third fight if any of it were true.

Fury won fair and square.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.