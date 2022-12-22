Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp

Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym.

After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds.

Deontay Wilder is training hard

“What’s up? It’s day three [of training camp],” said Wilder before asking his camp members how many rounds he trained on the first day.

They responded with: “Eighteen rounds [the first day], twenty-one [the second day], and twenty-five [the third day].”

Wilder admitted he was already feeling it as he lay on his back to speak to his “Bombzqaud” members.

“This what it takes. If it isn’t hard work, then I don’t want it. It takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work, and a lot of discipline.

“A lot of motivation. A lot of bravery and a peaceful mind, and a happy place. Visualization, mediation. All those elements combined together.”

He paused for a while before adding: “Man, I’m ready. I’ll do what it takes. I’m ready, baby, but as you see, I’m exhausted. Do you understand me?

“My whole body is hurting. But this is what it takes up in this business. You go hard or go home, and I choose to go hard.”

The way he has begun his sessions, there are fears Ruiz could go the way of Wilder’s previous foe Robert Helenius.

Their October Pay Per View fight lasted just 177 seconds at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Wilder vs Ruiz

Wilder and Ruiz are set to trade blows in the spring for the mandatory spot to challenge for the WBC heavyweight title.

Whoever comes out on top is expected to get their shot in 2024 once other stipulations with the WBA, WBO, and IBF get completed.

Furthermore, their event comes as WBC ruler and former three-time Wilder opponent Tyson Fury prepares to battle Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed crown around the same time as the Ruiz fight.

At present, WBN understands that the WBC will be last on the list of four possible opponents once a four-belt champion is crowned.

Anthony Joshua talks

A win over Ruiz would give Wilder ample time for a two-fight saga with Anthony Joshua before facing Fury or Usyk.

As World Boxing News broke the news in a world exclusive, Shelly Finkel is speaking to AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn about staging a fight between the pair between August and October of next year.

Dependent on the result of that fight, a rematch will be lined up for the following summer. That’s before the eventual victor gets a crack at the heavyweight title in the second half of 2024.

