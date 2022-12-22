Adrien Broner backs Black Prime to get Spence vs Crawford made

Adrien Broner sees Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford fighting for the undisputed welterweight title live on Black Prime in 2023.

“The Problem” joined Crawford on the new network BLK Prime and makes his debut there in February. Despite not being active, Broner inked a four-fight deal with the boxing newcomers.

With one win in five years, Broner has his work cut out to get back to the top at 33. However, he’s confident BLK Prime will thrive and get the best fights over the line.

Spence vs Crawford

“I think it can happen on BLK Prime,” Broner told Blueblood Sports TV on Spence vs Crawford before airing his views on the fight itself.

“I think he’s number one pound-for-pound,” Broner added in favor of Crawford. “Number two is Errol, and number three is Tank [Gervonta Davis]. The rest don’t matter. Of course, Tyson Fury.”

Broner omitted WBN’s Pound for Pound number one and Fighter of the Year Oleksandr Usyk. It seems the Ukrainian gets overlooked by many stateside due to his lack of victories over American heavyweights.

Adrien Broner on Spence vs Thurman

Continuing on Spence’s next move, Broner doubts a touted fight with Keith Thurman ever gets off the ground.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. I know they’ll try and shove it down [Spence’s] throat. Errol already said it. He’ll never fight Keith Thurman.

“Now they’re trying to force him to fight Keith Thurman, and I don’t think Errol is going to do it. I think he’s going to stick to his guns and not fight Keith Thurman because when Errol wanted to fight Keith when Keith was a champion, Keith didn’t fight him.

“Errol is still mad about that. ‘I’ll never fight Keith Thurman. It’s still a big fight, but when Errol wanted to fight him, they didn’t fight him then.

“I think what they’re going to do is try and bribe him with more money, though.”

Spence had another car accident recently, meaning Broner is probably correct in his stance on the Thurman fight.

Boots Ennis

One fighter he does have high hopes for is former Showtime stablemate Jaron’ Boots‘ Ennis. Ironically, Ennis is Spence’s IBF mandatory.

“He’s tough [Ennis]. A kid with a lot of talent. He’s a lot of these fighters’ kryptonite. He’s moving on a great path. I think he’ll be the world champion soon.

“He can punch with both hands. He’s got a great IQ. He’s fast, and he’s got power.”

Concluding with his view on Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko, Broner added: “I think Devin is going to disturb Lomachenko with his jab, his feints, and his boxing ability.

“I think Devin is going to use his reach, stay on the outside and box and have Lomachenko running into shots.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.