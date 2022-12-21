Hollywood Fight Night: Bohachuk vs Gallimore on Jan 27

World Ranked Super Welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (21-1, 21 KOs), of Vinitza, Ukraine will defend his WBC Continental Americas Title against Nathaniel ‘Nate the Great’ Gallimore, (22-6-1, 17 KOs), of Chicago, IL in a ten-round clash on Friday, January 27.

The show will originate from the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club and will be broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, Bohachuk vs. Gallimore headlines another outstanding boxing card in the acclaimed Hollywood Fights Nights series.

Advance tickets priced at $200 (First Row), $150 (Second Row), $100 (Premium Reserved Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating) are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online at 360Promotions.us.

The Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m.

`We’re very excited for the quick return of Serhii Bohachuk in the first defense of his title against battle tested Nathaniel Gallimore,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. “Serhii looked tremendous last month in his return to the ring following his extensive time spent with his family in Ukraine during the war.”

“Each one of our Hollywood Fight Nights events at the Quiet Cannon has sold-out and I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance for another entertaining evening of the best boxing series in the country.”

Known for his fan friendly aggressive fighting style, the 27-year-old Bohachuk has continued to impress boxing fans in the United States with his show-stopping knockouts since turning professional six years ago.

He returns to the ring following an impressive second round knockout of highly regarded veteran Aaron Coley on November 3, 2022 in front of a star-studded, sold out Quiet Cannon. The victory came after months of trials and tribulations Bohachuk dealt with in his homeland during the war this past year.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, the upset-minded Gallimore has fought a wealth of top talent in the junior middleweight division including world champions Julian Williams and Sebastian Fundora along with top rated contenders Erickson Lubin, Patrick Teixeira, Justin DeLoach and Jeison Rosario.

He looks to bounce back into the win column following a hard-fought battle with undefeated contender Fiodor Czerkaszyn on November 5, 2022. Prior to that Gallimore defeated Leon Lawson III over ten rounds on June 27, 2021.