Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard announced for Jan 21

Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Głowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January.

The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs) has bulldozed his way into contention to challenge for a coveted crown with three knockouts in his last three fights.

Now Riakporhe, 32, will be out to claim a major scalp in the form of Poland’s Glowacki (32-3-0, 20 KOs), whose only defeats have come against Oleksandr Usyk, Maris Briedis and Lawrence Okolie.

Riakporhe said: “I’m really pleased that he took the fight. I can test the ‘Midnight Train’ once again and everybody can see how I fare up to the test of facing a former world champion.

“He won’t be a pushover and I have to be at the top of my A game. It is going to be fireworks, believe me.”

Joining the bumper BOXXER: Unleashed undercard – live and exclusively in the UK and Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports Box Office – is Manchester’s own Jack ‘One Smack’ Massey (20-1-0, 11 KOs) who collides with former WBO world heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker (30-3-0, 21 KOs).

The 30-year-old stablemate of heavyweight king Tyson Fury returns to Manchester, scene of his Fight of the Year candidate defeat by Joe Joyce back in September, intent on getting his own world title ambitions back on track.

But Cheshire-based Massey, whose only ever defeat was inflicted by Riakporhe in 2019, will be looking to cause a monster upset against the Kiwi warrior when he steps up to the heavyweight division for the first time.

Further huge fights for this blockbuster card will be announced in due course.

BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom said: “We’re adding two major fights – with lots more to come – to what is already a blockbuster night of boxing.

“It’s a massive test and a huge step up for Richard Riakporhe against a former two-time world champion, whose only defeats are to Usyk, Breidis, and Okolie.

“Glowacki has had a long time to prepare for this and it’s a huge cruiserweight fight that could be a headline bout. In what is a very exciting division, it’s crunch time for Richard.

“Local lad Jack Massey has been pushing for a big fight and he has jumped at this test against Joseph Parker. He has got huge support in Manchester and now he’ll be fighting one of the biggest names in boxing.

“Parker is coming back after his Fight of the Year contender with Joe Joyce and will want to show exactly what he is all about. It will be very interesting to see how Parker reacts against a hometown favourite.”

The main event – in association with Wasserman Boxing – sees bitter middleweight enemies Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith face-off in what promises to be an epic domestic clash for the ages as both rivals bid to take a giant leap towards their desired world title pursuits.

Tickets are on sale now at Boxxer.com. But hurry – less than 20% remain available.