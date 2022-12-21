Canelo Alvarez honored, statue unveiled in Jalisco, Mexico

Canelo Alvarez received one of the highest accolades any boxer could get as a bronze sculpture got unveiled this week.

The undisputed super middleweight champion, real name Saúl’ Álvarez, was honored with a statue in his honor in his hometown, Juanacatlán, Jalisco, Mexico.

It was an event he attended, and he was delighted and pleased by this recognition.

Canelo Alvarez statue

The likeness of the former pound-for-pound king was very good.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized in the place that watched me grow up and made me the person I am today.

“Thanks to the government of Juanacatlán for this recognition and to all the people who attended.”

The sculpture was placed on the boardwalk of the municipality of Jalisco. It was made by the plastic artist Sigifredo Islas, who took a couple of months to create the work.

The statue is two and a half meters high, made of bronze, with a quarry stone and silver base.

Family support

“I feel very proud. It is an honor for me,” Canelo said on the day. “Thanks to everyone who made it possible and my family, who always supports me.

“One day, I was like you, here in Juanacatlán, with many dreams of being someone. Deams of getting ahead, of taking my family forward.

“If I did this, you can too. It’s just a matter of discipline,” added the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF champion.

The mayor of Juanacatlán, Francisco de la Cerda Suárez, granted him the status of a “distinguished son.”

In addition to giving Canelo, the recognition is called the ‘Municipality Foundation Cross.’

Canelo Álvarez has a record of 58 victories, 39 by stoppage, with only two defeats and two draws. He is one of the best fighters of this era.

The champion hopes to be back in the ring in May, provided doctors will clear a hand injury.

