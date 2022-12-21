Adrien Broner told b**** a** Floyd Mayweather Tank would leave

Adrien Broner warned Floyd Mayweather that his behavior towards Gervonta Davis would not be good for their future.

The situation dates back to when Broner was not happy with the actions of Mayweather in a training session. Broner’s former mentor began training the now undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney when he was the WBC belt holder.

After ruling out returning to fighting professionally, Mayweather became more involved in coaching.

Mayweather wanted to honor the passing of his uncle Roger Mayweather. Floyd helped many young boxers in the gym, including Haney, before embarking on another exhibition run.

Adrien Broner

But what rubbed Broner and many others up the wrong way is that Haney is the arch-rival of Gervonta Davis, who was already labeled Floyd’s number one lightweight.

Broner was puzzled about why Mayweather would want to train someone Davis wanted to fight soon.

“He’s one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now is Gervonta Davis, so why would you go train his rival?” questioned Broner in an online Q & A. “I don’t get that. That’s a b**** a** thing to do.”

Nevertheless, Mayweather and Haney trained in the gym together for several days. They were also flying in Mayweather’s private jet as Davis was nowhere to be seen.

It could not have helped the tension between the pair, culminating in a public split this year.

Gervonta Davis

At the time, Davis didn’t make any public statements on the matter. However, several comments deleted on social media pointed to problems with Mayweather.

“I was going to do camp in Vegas, but now that’s over with!” – he said in one post.

Since then, ‘Tank’ has decided to concentrate on a possible battle with Ryan Garcia at Golden Boy Promotions.

“Everything all fun and games till I slap the dog s*** outta this little kid,” said Davis.

Those comments brought about a back-and-forth between Floyd Mayweather’s advisor Leonard Ellerbe and Garcia’s representative at GBP, Roberto Diaz.

During the conversation, Ellerbe confirmed that Davis would not soon face Garcia or Haney.

“I keep telling these dudes certain people are cut totally different.”

On the other hand, Haney claimed all the belts in a clash with George Kambosos Jr. – a further indication that Gervonta is off the menu for the foreseeable.

Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather’s comments publicly continued to favor Haney over Tank.

“The thing I like about Devin Haney is that he is willing to do whatever it takes to be great. I encourage all young fighters to do the same,” said Mayweather before predicting “The Dream” would move up in weight.

“It’s obvious that I’m giving back to this world. It’s a black kid that asked for my advice. He asked for my help. Haney doesn’t need to fight one more fight at 135. He’s going to 140.”

This is yet to occur but is close to happening in 2023.

