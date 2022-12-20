Quilisto Madera scores unanimous win over Hector Zepeda

Quilisto Madera (14-3, 9 KOs) returned to the ring with an eight-round unanimous decision win over Hector Manuel Zepeda (21-6, 7 KOs) in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday night at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California.

The fight headlined a full card of action that was presented by Toscano Boxing Promotions and was streamed live on FightHype.

After a tough start, Madera found his rhythm and began controlling the fight with stiff jabs and hard right hands. Madera won with three scores of 78-74.

“My corner told me to keep working that jab,” said Madera. “They also told me to let go of my right hand and set up the left hooks. I have a really good corner. They kept me on track, and we came to win. This event means a lot. We’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations. But we just don’t know how to quit. I’ve got a fire in me. We don’t give up. We just keep coming.”

In the co-main event, rising lightweight prospect Manuel Jaimes (13-1-1, 10 KOs) of Stockton, California beat Ricardo Lopez Torres (16-7-3, 11 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico via eight-round unanimous decision. Scores: 79-73 and 78-74 2x.

Arturo Popoca (6-0-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside, California defeated Alexis De Luna (10-1, 5 KOs) of Bakersfield, California via six-round majority decision in a battle between undefeated featherweight prospects. Scores: 60-54, 58-56 and 57-57.

Ector Madera (11-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, California maintained his status as an undefeated welterweight prospect by scoring a six-round unanimous decision win against Alejandro Frias (13-9, 6 KOs) of Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico. Scores: 57-55 and 58-54 2x.

Marco Cardenas (9-7-1, 4 KOs) of Salem, Oregon scored an upset six-round unanimous decision win over hometown favorite Giovannie Gonzalez (15-7-1, 12 KOs) of Stockton, California in a lightweight bout. Scores: 60-54 and 58-56 2x.

Irving Xilohua (4-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California scored a four-round unanimous decision victory over Jesus Arturo Guzman (8-9, 5 KOs) in a super bantamweight battle. Scores: 40-36 3x.

Undefeated super middleweight Kenneth Lopez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Ceres, California defeated Bryan Martinez (2-3, 1 KO) of Paso Robles, California via four-round unanimous decision. Scores: 39-36 3x.