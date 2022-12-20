Lennox Lewis is not a fan of Joshua’s Fury preparation plans

Lennox Lewis is not happy with how Anthony Joshua plans to prepare for a UK blockbuster fight with rival Tyson Fury.

Joshua told British GQ of his intentions before he faces Fury, potentially in 2023. However, Lewis wasn’t impressed.

Anthony Joshua plans

AJ said: “How do I prepare for Tyson Fury? I go back in history and watch other heavyweights that have fought taller opponents, opponents that are elusive.

“I’ll also watch Tyson Fury’s coach and see how he trains his fighters. But I’ll also watch Tyson Fury from a mental standpoint and understand where he’s weak mentally.

“I’ll combine it all together and go in there and give it my best. I’m sure that should be enough.”

Lennox Lewis advice

Commenting on Joshua’s blueprint to beat “The Gypsy King,” Lewis stated: “It sounds like too much studying.

“You only need to study one person, your opponent. Study where their weaknesses and bad habits are.

“Know their strengths and what you can do to counter them,” he advised.

Currently, Joshua is in America trying out a third coach in as many fights. He has plans afoot to battle Dillian Whyte for a second time.

Some boxing analysts have advised the former two-time heavyweight champion to take some time off. However, Joshua seems hell-bent on getting back between the ropes in the spring.

Suffering back-to-back losses against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk, which in the process cost him a lucrative fight with Fury, Joshua needs to win at all costs.

The faded Whyte, who is now damaged goods after Fury, will give the Olympic gold medalist that opportunity.

No more losses

His promoter, Eddie Hearn’s father, Barry, outlined the importance of getting Joshua back in the win column and with a coach he trusts completely.

“Anthony is in the States at the moment trying out some new trainers and getting his head right. He wants to be active in 2023,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“I think Dillian [Whyte] is on the list. There are a few other names. Deontay Wilder might be there, Otto Wallin. It’s his call.

“He is at a crossroads in his career. He can’t afford another loss.”

The Wilder fight, which WBN exclusively broke the news of being revived by co-manager Shelly Finkel, is looking more likely for the end of 2023.

Finkel told WBN August to October would be the preferred dates after re-opening talks with Hearn.

That gives both fighters time to get in one more fight each, which Joshua and Wilder already have lined up.

Joshua is likely facing Whyte in a rematch. In contrast, Wilder is set for a much tougher test against the man who knocked AJ out – Andy Ruiz Jr.

