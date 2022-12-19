Dillian Whyte faced no recoil from threat to beat up Mike Tyson

Dillian Whyte threatened to beat up Mike Tyson before Tyson Fury knocked him out in their WBC heavyweight title clash.

During the pandemic, the British heavyweight opened the door to a fight with the former undisputed ruler.

Whyte initially stated Tyson had no business getting back in the ring at 53.

As Tyson’s comeback intensified, Whyte said he would consider giving ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ and ‘a***-whooping.’

Mike Tyson threatened by Dillian Whyte

Asked by ‘The AK and Barak Show’ on Sirius XM how influential Mike Tyson was on his career and what he’d do if a bonafide offer to face him came his way, Whyte said: “It’s easy for me to sit here and say I wouldn’t be interested in a fight with him, But of course, I would take the fight,” he pointed out.

Whyte said, “I would whoop his a*** to say that I beat Mike Tyson. I don’t care if he’s 200 years old!”

Pushed during the interview on how he could say that after stating Tyson and Evander Holyfield shouldn’t be fighting at their age, but now he’s knocking Mike Tyson out, Whyte replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I’m just saying. I’m trying to get the bread!”

Furthermore, in a previous article released by WBN, Whyte commented on the WBC President’s announcement that Tyson could be ranked by the organization if serious about a comeback.

Mandatory

He said: “I wouldn’t be shocked if he gives my mandatory to Mike Tyson, to be honest. But that’s silly.

“Someone like that should not encourage a living legend like Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield to return to the ring. These guys are old.

“They may be in shape and look intense in 15 or 20 seconds to one-minute videos of them training.

“But when you go fight no young man for 12 x 3 min rounds standing in the ring. Like, dude, your fifty!

“You haven’t lived the best life. You have abused your body, and you have used your mind. This isn’t a joke. These guys can die in the ring.

“Mauricio shouldn’t be encouraging it. He’s a living legend. So pass your knowledge on to younger guys. Don’t come back. Forget it and relax,” he added.

Whyte dodged a bullet on that one. Let’s hope he never runs into Mike Tyson in reality.

